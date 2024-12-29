Ring in 2025 with Solitaire Grand Harvest’s New Year Celebration featuring Snoopy

Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang Are Highlighted in an Exclusive In-Game Experience Filled with Nostalgia, Prizes, and Fun!

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This New Year, Solitaire Grand Harvest is bringing joy, nostalgia, and a bit of winter magic with everyone's favorite beagle, Snoopy,! Starting December 29, players can experience Snoopy, Woodstock, and the Peanuts gang in a special month-long event that's bound to bring back cherished memories while adding a little sparkle to your solitaire game.

Solitaire Grand Harvest, the #1 highest-grossing solitaire game in the U.S.**, is transforming into a Peanuts-themed winter wonderland just in time to ring in 2025. Whether you're sipping cocoa by the fire or counting down to midnight, the Peanuts® takeover will warm your heart and make every win feel a bit more magical.

Starting December 29, players will discover Snoopy and his Winter Fair Collection, featuring charming in-game mini-games and exclusive prizes inspired by the classic Peanuts characters. But the fun doesn't stop when the ball drops! Between January 1-12, players may add Snoopy and Woodstock to their collection, alongside their in-game special pet companions, making it a New Year's celebration that keeps on giving. Players get to keep their favorite characters with them forever with the permanent in-game Snoopy collection.

Roi Glazer, General Manager of Solitaire Grand Harvest, shared his excitement, saying:

"Snoopy has been a beloved part of so many of our lives for generations. This partnership with Peanuts allows us to combine the nostalgia of Snoopy with the excitement of Solitaire Grand Harvest in a way that brings joy to our players during the New Year celebration."

Scott Shillet, Vice President of Global Hardlines at Peanuts, said:

"We are thrilled to bring Snoopy and the beloved Peanuts gang to Solitaire Grand Harvest, allowing us to continue our mission of spreading joy through new and engaging experiences. By integrating our timeless characters into the game, our fans will find fresh ways to connect with Peanuts while enjoying the fun world Solitaire Grand Harvest has to offer."

Solitaire Grand Harvest is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play (in-app purchases available). To follow along, visit Solitaire - Grand Harvest on Facebook and on Instagram.

About Solitaire Grand Harvest®

Solitaire Grand Harvest is the top Solitaire game in the U.S.**, with hundreds of thousands of daily players across multiple platforms. Solitaire Grand Harvest, developed by Supertreat GmbH, allows its community to experience the fun side of farming as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels. The game provides high value content, and players are exposed to new features and provided with the opportunity to connect with other members of the Solitaire Grand Harvest community online.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

**According to App Annie, Solitaire Grand Harvest is the highest-grossing Solitaire game in the U.S. based on in-app purchases, from January 2024 – October 2024.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

