Plaza Tire Service Expands Footprint in Western Illinois

Conveniently located just east of Target, this is Plaza Tire's first location in Adams County .

The brand continues to show steady growth with the shop becoming the 10th in the state, 78th overall.

QUINCY, Ill., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service today announces the opening of a new Plaza Tire Service location at 4020 Broadway St. in Quincy.

For over 60 years, Plaza Tire Service has led the way in service, selection and price. Known as "The Quick Change Artist," the company strives to make the tire-buying experience easy and hassle-free. Plaza Tire Service stocks a huge selection of tires from top name brands.

The new location is placed next to Quincy Commons Shopping Center on Highway 104 and features 6,600 square feet across 8 service bays. The location is equipped with the industry's highest quality equipment to handle tire installations and repairs, alignments, and most preventative maintenance and repair services. It is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Regional Vice President Kevin Seabaugh is highly focused on customer satisfaction: "Plaza Tire Service has long been a community bastion known for its top-notch service and commitment to exceptional guest experiences. We are excited to welcome their team with open arms as we continue to expand our reach in the state and region at large. Their alignment with our dedication to getting every job done right will only help drive us forward."

Founded in 1963 by Vernon "Pee Wee" Rhodes, Plaza Tire Service is based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The company is part of the Sun Auto Tire & Service portfolio of companies. To learn more about Sun Auto, visit www.sun.auto .

