Plaza Tire Service Opens Second Evansville-Area Location

The brand continues to show steady growth with its 2nd location in Indiana and the 77th nationwide.

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service today announces the opening of a new Plaza Tire Service location at 2801 North Green River Road in Evansville.

For over 60 years, Plaza Tire Service has led the way in service, selection and price. Known as "The Quick Change Artist," the company strives to make the tire-buying experience easy and hassle-free. Plaza Tire Service stocks a huge selection of tires from top name brands.

The new location is conveniently located near the Menards shopping center, across from Chipotle and Subway. The modern facility features 6,600 square feet across 8 service bays. The location is equipped with the industry's highest quality equipment to handle tire installations and repairs, along with brakes and a full offering of preventive maintenance services. It is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Regional Vice President Kevin Seabaugh is highly focused on customer satisfaction: "Plaza Tire Service has made a name for itself thanks to five-star service and a dedication to the customer experience. The fact that we are known for excellence has allowed us to continue growing to 77 locations and counting. We have a great group of employees in that area who are dedicated to the high-quality service we provide in all our stores and we look forward to continuing the economic growth of Evansville."

Founded in 1963 by Vernon "Pee Wee" Rhodes, Plaza Tire Service is based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The company is part of the Sun Auto Tire & Service portfolio of companies. To learn more about Sun Auto, visit www.sun.auto

SOURCE Plaza Tire Service