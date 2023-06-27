PLC Splitters for Optical Fiber Communications, Global Research Report 2023: Gain a Competitive Edge & Uncover Key Market Insights

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) Splitters for Optical Fiber Communications: Global Market Forecast & Analysis, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a comprehensive market forecast report on the global consumption of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) splitters used in optical fiber communication applications.

The report offers an in-depth analysis and forecast of the market, focusing specifically on PLC splitters that utilize waveguide circuits and aligned fiber optic pigtails integrated within a package. It covers the period from 2022 to 2032 and provides quantitative market review and forecast data segmented by geographic regions, including:

America ( North America , Central, and South America );

, Central, and ); EMEA ( Europe , Middle Eastern countries, plus Africa ); and

, Middle Eastern countries, plus ); and APAC ( Asia-Pacific ).

Additionally, a global summary is provided for a holistic perspective.

The report highlights the various applications of PLC splitters, including:

Service Providers;

Fiber Optic Test/Measurement;

Private Enterprise; and

Harsh Environment.

For each product level, the forecast is presented in terms of consumption value ($, Million), number of units (Quantity in 1,000), and average selling prices ($, each).

Market Insights

The report provides a detailed market and technology analysis of PLC splitters, driven by the growing demand for FTTx/Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) applications and the trend toward commodity manufacturing processes. It further segments the market forecast based on different product categories and split configurations, facilitating easy comprehension through illustrations and text.

As optical communication networks continue to integrate voice, data, video, and specialized transmissions, the report emphasizes the significance of PLC splitters in creating a seamless infrastructure. It highlights the role of PLCs, also known as planar waveguide circuits (PWCs), which offer multiple active and passive functional uses for packaged modules. The trend is shifting towards hybrid planar devices that combine multiple functions, reducing size, weight, and cost compared to discrete devices.

The report identifies the advantages of automation assembly processes and emphasizes the importance of technologies that facilitate cost-effective manufacturing. Silicon wafer-based technologies draw on mass-production techniques used in commercial integrated circuit (IC) production. Fiber-to-the-Home passive optical networks (FTTH/PONs) integrated PLCs, with multiple functions, hold promise for a substantial market share. Furthermore, the report addresses the need for triplexers in networks utilizing a 1550nm wavelength for cable TV overlay.

To provide a comprehensive analysis, the report is based on over 20 years of continuous information gathering, including interviews with industry experts, manufacturers, suppliers, and users of planar waveguide circuits. The research team extensively reviewed technical journals, trade press articles, conference proceedings, product literature, company profiles, and financial information. These multiple sources ensure accurate and reliable market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered

1. PLC Splitter Market Forecast Overview

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Fiber Optic Networks

1.3 Barriers to Growth in the US Military/Government Sector

1.4 COVID-19 Pandemic Brief



2. PLC Splitter Market Forecast, by Fabrication-Level and Port-Count Configuration

2.1 Overview

2.2 PLC Splitter - Component Device (compact devices)

2.3 PLC Splitter Modules



3. PLC Splitter Market Forecast, by Fabrication-Level, Split Ratio and Application

3.1 Overview

3.2 Passive Optical Network (PON) - FTTX Networks / Service Providers (Telco/CATV)

3.3 Fiber Optic Test/Measurement & Specialty Applications

3.4 Private Enterprise Networks

3.5 Harsh Environment (Military, Industrial, Other)



4. PLC Splitter Technology

4.1 Overview

4.2 PLC Splitter - Component Device (tube or compact box)

4.3 PLC Splitter Modules



5. Company Profiles - Selected PLC Splitters or Related Technology

NeoPhotonics Corporation (also see: Lumentum Operations LLC)

Go!Foton (NSG)

Sindi Technologies Co., Ltd.

DAYTAI Network Technologies Company, Ltd ( Hangzhou )

) LEONI

Melbye Skandinavia (Raycore)

Kington Optic Company, Ltd. ( Shenzhen )

) Gould Fiber Optics (a G&H Company)

Sun Telecom Communication Company Limited

Fujikura Limited

6. Research and Analysis Methodology

6.1 Research and Analysis Methodology

6.2 Assumptions of the PLC Splitter Market Forecast



7. Market Analysis & Forecast Data Base (Excel Explanation)



Companies Mentioned

AC Photonics, Incorporated

AD-net Technology Company, Ltd.

AFL (subsidiary of Fujikura Limited)

AiDi Corporation

Aminite Technology Co. Ltd. ( Shenzhen )

) Amphenol Network Solutions

Broadex Technologies

Calix, Incorporated

ColorChip

CommScope Inc.

Corning Incorporated

DAYTAI Network Technologies Company, Ltd. ( Hangzhou )

) Dierite Optoelectronics Technology Company, Ltd. (Jisngsu)

DYS Fiber Optic Technology Company, Ltd. ( Shenzhen )

) East Photonics

Fiber Optic Communications, Inc. (FOCI)

Fibre Optical Component GmbH (FOC)

Fiberon Technologies, Incorporated

Fi-ra Photonics Company, Limited

FOCC Fiber Optic Company, Limited

Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

FS.COM

Fujikura Limited

Furukawa Electric Company Limited

Go!Foton (NSG)

Gould Fiber Optics (a G&H Company)

Hanlan Technology Co. Ltd. ( Hunan )

) Haphit Limited

Hataken Company, Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Huihong Technologies Limited

Hysolution Company, Ltd.

Intel

Kington Optic Company, Ltd. ( Shenzhen )

) Korea Ortron Corporation

LEAD Fiber Optics Company, Limited (LFO)

LEONI

Lumentum Operations LLC

