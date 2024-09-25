Plenty of Fish's Eighth Annual Dating Trends Revealed: Expect Singles to be "Smutten" and "Freak Matching"

New Terms Reflect TikTok and Pop Culture's Impact on Dating in 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating app Plenty of Fish today revealed its eighth annual list of dating trends, providing singles with new lingo to describe their evolving dating experiences. Following 2024's 'Rizz-Colored Glasses' and 'Canon-Bailing,' this year's list introduces the latest trends poised to shape the dating landscape, and will join Plenty of Fish's existing index of over 60 dating behaviors.

Plenty of Fish surveyed nearly 6,000 U.S. members, and found that TikTok and social media continue to heavily influence our cultural zeitgeist. Smut is having its moment both on-screen and in written word (ahem, a certain gossipy, Regency-era binger might ring some bells?)––leaving singles fantasizing about their own dating lives and "Smutten" with a potential match. Meanwhile, "Yap-Trapping" has plagued half of daters, who found themselves struggling to get a word in edgewise with chatty companions who dominate the discussion.

2025 Dating Trends include:

Smutten (smuh-tin): When singles fantasize about the storylines of romantic TV shows, movies, or books becoming their reality. 33% of singles have fantasized about these ideals; even higher for women at 40% vs. 28% of men.

Freak Matching (frēk ma-ching): Connecting with someone over shared quirks, eccentricities, unique interests, or general "weirdness" – which 39% of singles have experienced. How does that song go? 'If you keep up with me, I'll keep on coming back.' Thanks, Tinashe, for addressing the fact that we're all just looking for somebody that's going to match our freak.

Yap-Trapping (yap-trap-ping): When someone talks only about themselves, and doesn't make the effort to balance the give-and-take in a conversation. In fact, almost half (49%) of singles have been on a date or dated someone who never asked them any personal questions.

StICKing (stik-ing): Looking past an initial "ick" and pursuing someone romantically despite any superficial oddities (e.g. style of dress, hairstyle, etc.) when you wouldn't normally. Viewing "icks" as total deal breakers is so last year. 36% of daters have chosen to stICK instead of running from the ick ––hello, emotional maturity!

Grim Keeping (grim kēp-ing): Bonding with someone over your "darker side" or shared dislikes. It's essentially coming together over the things that rub you the wrong way, to deepen the connection - and 28% have bonded over being grim.

"This year's dating trends showcase how our romantic lives can take cues from pop culture, and it's always fun to see how in turn, they can help validate shared dating experiences," says Rachel DeAlto, Dating Expert at Plenty of Fish. "Beyond igniting that internal spark, lighthearted trends like 'Smutten' can offer singles a renewed sense of hope and excitement for their dating lives, while 'Freak Matching' serves as a gentle nudge towards embracing our individuality and authenticity. When we put less pressure on ourselves, dating becomes more about having fun and enjoying new experiences - and we want more of that for singles!"

Dating Trends Survey Methodology

Nearly 6,000 Plenty of Fish users were polled online in August 2024. Participants were 18+, based in the United States.

