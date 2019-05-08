Plexus Worldwide® Celebrates Expansion into Australia

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct-selling health and happiness company, celebrated its upcoming expansion into the Australia market with a day of events at the Scottsdale headquarters.

On March 21, the Plexus building in the Pima Center was decked out in Australia-themed flags and signage covering windows, elevators and lobby doors. Green and gold balloons filled hallways with the national colors of Australia, while employees displayed their pride with matching shirts. To help team members celebrate, Plexus gave them an afternoon of fun with Australian games, a Plexus Kangaroo mascot, photo booth and plenty of Instagram-ready surfboards and beach balls.

This local celebration sets the stage as Plexus prepares to launch in Australia with a festive event in Perth on April 6. The event in Perth will feature Plexus founders, Tarl Robinson and Alec Clark, along with several members of the executive team including Sinéad Pollock, General Manager of Australia for Plexus.

"We are thrilled to bring Plexus to Australia where we believe we can help families with high quality products that will help them feel better than ever and live happy lives," said Tarl Robinson, Plexus CEO and Founder. "As one of the world's leading health and wellness companies that consistently ranks on the top global lists, it only makes sense to expand into the Australian market."

"All across Australia, there is a huge focus to get healthy and stay healthy," said Sinéad Pollock, General Manager of Australia. "Our Australian Ambassadors and the Plexus team has already started spreading the word about Plexus' science-based health and wellness products, and we have customers who can't wait for the April launch."

Plexus selected Australia for expansion due to its large population of 25 million, competitive and open economy, and demand for new products in the health and beauty space. It comes less than one year after Plexus launched its first international operations in Canada.

"Our first decade focused on researching and developing unique products for the domestic market. Now we can build on our stellar reputation as a successful health and wellness company and take advantage of opportunities to expand globally," said Christopher Pair, President, Operations and International at Plexus.

Plexus Charities, the company's philanthropic organization, will also extend its Nourish One™ initiative into the Australian market to bring awareness to child hunger. For every serving sold of Plexus Lean™ in Australia and Canada, Plexus will make a monetary donation to Mary's Meals, a global child hunger charity that feeds 1.4 million children a day in a place of education.

"Through our Nourish One initiative, we believe we can make a real difference in the lives of children around the world who don't get the nutrients needed to thrive," said Alec Clark, President and Founder of Plexus. "It means a lot to our Ambassadors to be able to support this noble cause while building their business as independent sales representatives."

Plexus launched Nourish One in the United States in June 2018 with the program's US partner Feeding America®. Feeding America is the nation's largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks. To date, Plexus and Plexus Charities has donated the equivalent of more than 6 million meals* through Nourish One.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide LLC offers health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With more than 700,000 independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the world's 40 largest direct sales companies and has often been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information visit www.plexusworldwide.com .



*Every bag of Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equivalent to 14 meals to Feeding America®, providing at least 1.5 million meals annually. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

For more information contact:

Melissa Galandak

Pierce Mattie Public Relations

212-243-1431

mgalandak@piercemattie.com

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.plexusworldwide.com

