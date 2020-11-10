Plexus Worldwide Commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month Raised Over $154,000 in its First Ever Global Philanthropic Campaign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale/Salt River Indian Community-based global nutrition company, Plexus Worldwide, commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness month with their first ever global philanthropy campaign, resulting in a total of more than $154,000 being raised to support those affected by breast cancer.

In the United States, Plexus Worldwide committed to donating $4 for every Joyōme Illuminating Day Serum and Intensive Overnight Repair serums sold during the month of October for Cancer Support Community Arizona and affiliates throughout the United States. Other beneficiaries of the funds raised include the McGrath Foundation in Australia, Canadian Cancer Society, and Unidas Contigo, AC. in Mexico.

In addition, Plexus Worldwide's first product to market, the Breast Chek Kit—a tool to help women perform routine self-examinations—sold over 2,082 in October, through a Buy One Get One U.S. market promotion. Plus, a total of 800 Breast Chek Kits were donated to the Salt River Indian Community.

"This was our first ever global philanthropic campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness, and we are so appreciative of all the contributions made to help support those affected by breast cancer," says Tarl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Plexus Worldwide. "We are determined to continue and expand on efforts to raise both awareness and donations for breast cancer research in the years to come."

Plexus® was determined to bring awareness to such an important topic for the month of October. The company launched a global social media campaign including pop up challenges and weekly giveaways. Two of Plexus' Medical Advisory Board members, Dr. Jim Logan and Dr. Luis N. Pacheco both endorsed and supported the month-long campaign and the corporate employees were involved in weekly "Wednesdays We Wear Pink" and virtual volunteer opportunities were provided to engage team members in giving back to support the Cancer Support Community Arizona.

"We originally started with the Breast Chek Kit and an emphasis on breast health awareness, this initiative is and always will be close to our hearts, as we continue to grow the campaign each year," said Alec Clark, Founder and President of Plexus Worldwide.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com

