Plexus Worldwide® Contributes to North Texas Food Bank During Hunger Action Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), one of the largest direct selling health and wellness companies in the world, recently hosted a special event at the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) in recognition of Hunger Action Month. More than 75 members of the company's local independent salesforce ("Brand Ambassadors") volunteered at the event, where they packed the equivalent of more than 22,000 meals for children and families in need.

"In honor of Hunger Action Month, we felt compelled to expand our commitment to hunger relief efforts and create an opportunity for our Brand Ambassadors to give back in a big way," said Alec Clark, President and Founder of Plexus Worldwide. "The North Texas Food Bank is doing thoughtful and heroic work to close the hunger gap in the region, and we are thrilled to support their efforts. I am immeasurably grateful for our Brand Ambassadors, whose passion for sharing hope, health, and happiness made this impact possible."

Additionally, Plexus presented $10,000 to NTFB to further the organization's mission of closing the hunger gap by providing access to nutritious food. Combined with the volunteer effort, the company's contribution totaled more than 30,000 meals for hungry families in the North Texas community.

Plexus was joined by special guests and key partners Aaron Chambers, Director of New Partnerships at Feeding America, and Micah Osborne, President of Stratum Nutrition and Chair of the Council for Responsible Nutrition's Nutrition Access Task Force.

"It is such an honor to represent a company that prioritizes supporting the community, including our very own neighborhoods right here in Texas," said Celeste Gwynn, Plexus Brand Ambassador. "Like so many people at Plexus, giving back is extremely important to me and it is inspiring to be a part of this organization. As a Mission Partner of Feeding America, Plexus leads by example with its commitment to help put an end to hunger."

The event was an extension of the company's ongoing commitment to helping children and families facing hunger. Through the Nourish One® Initiative, Plexus donates the equivalent of 10 meals for every purchase of a meal replacement product to Feeding America®. As a Mission Partner of Feeding America, Plexus has donated more than 33 million meals* to support children and families facing hunger.

"We simply could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without the support of the community," said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. "This gift from Plexus Worldwide means more food on the table and more hope for a better tomorrow for 30,000 of our neighbors. We are grateful for the compassion and generosity of Plexus Worldwide and its employees."

*Every bag of Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equivalent to 10 meals to Feeding America®, providing at least 1.5 million meals annually. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

