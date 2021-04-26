Plexus Worldwide® Expands Distribution In Australia

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct-selling health and wellness company, is excited to announce the expansion of availability in Australia with the launch of a Third Party Logistics (3PL) Distribution Centre. To celebrate the success and support continued growth within Australia, the new Third Party Logistics Distribution Centre will offer faster access to products with in-market shipping versus products coming from the U.S..

In 2019, Plexus selected Australia for expansion due to its large population of 25 million, competitive and open economy, and demand for new products in the health and beauty space. The company's expansion of its Third Party Logistics in Australia will bring continued success to the market for both consumers and ambassadors. In less than four years of the company's introduction to the Australian market, sales have increased, and the launch of Triplex highlights continued growth and development.

"Having a Third Party Logistics Distribution Centre in Australia will help increase efficiency and improve shipping duration but also reflect increased investment in the Australian Market," said Sinead Pollock, General Manager of Australia. "This will also support the growing number of customers and ambassadors in Australia as well provide a localized economic impact to the region."

Continue the journey with Plexus Worldwide and discover products available now at www.plexusworldwide.com

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States, and the top 30 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com

