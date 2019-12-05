Plexus Worldwide® Expands Distribution in Calgary

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful 2018 launch in Canada, Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct-selling health and happiness company, is expanding availability with a second 3PL Distribution Centre in Calgary. This is an extension of the first global market Plexus entered, which was followed by Australia and in 2020 will be followed by Mexico.

Plexus selected Calgary for its' second 3PL Distribution Centre (the first distribution Centre opened in Toronto in March of 2018) as part of the next phase of the Canadian expansion. This will support the growing number of customers and Ambassadors in Western Canada.

"The past 18 months have seen our Canadian presence continue to grow and develop," said Tarl Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Plexus Worldwide. "According to recent studies, Canadians view eating healthier and exercising more as their top priorities, and Plexus products are the perfect complement to a healthy and happy lifestyle."

Plexus ranked #30 on Direct Selling News' List of Top Revenue Generating Direct Selling Companies in 2019. Plexus climbed nine spots on the list since last year, showcasing the company's continued success and exemplary leadership.

In addition to Plexus' line of science-based health and wellness products, Plexus' Nourish One® initiative will extend into Calgary to bring awareness to child hunger. For every serving sold of Plexus Lean™ in Canada, Plexus will make a monetary donation to Mary's Meals, a global child hunger charity that feeds 1.4 million children a day in a place of education.

Plexus launched Nourish One® in the United States in June 2018 with the program's U.S. partner Feeding America® and with Mary's Meals for Canada, Australia and soon, Mexico.

"Health and wellness continue to evolve in Canada but what remains consistent is the need for products that work," said Darla Brown, General Manager of Canada. "At Plexus, we have years of scientific research and clinical studies that have informed our product development. We are thrilled to bring this commitment to excellence to the Calgary market."

Products officially started shipping from the Calgary 3PL Distribution Centre on December 3, 2019.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States, and the top 30 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

*Every bag of Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equivalent to 14 meals to Feeding America®, providing at least 1.5 million meals annually. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

**Every bag of Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equivalent to 14 meals to Mary's Meals. $1.00 USD helps provide at least 10 meals to children in impoverished countries around the world.

