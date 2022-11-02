Plexus Worldwide® is Host City Sponsor of Council for Responsible Nutrition Annual Symposium

Event included a $10,000 donation and volunteer activity benefiting St. Mary's Food Bank

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leader in global health and wellness, was the host city sponsor for the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) Annual Symposium in Phoenix. More than 200 professionals, academicians, and scientists gathered to discuss the future of the dietary supplement and functional food industry, work together to develop solutions, and share innovative trends to better meet consumers' needs.

In addition, CRN has started a critical multi-year initiative to reach at-risk populations. The project will actively develop policy discussions and strategies to reduce nutrition and health disparities, provide better access to nutritional products, and improve nutrition and health awareness through education.

"We are honored to play a role in CRN's efforts," said Gene Tipps, CEO of Plexus Worldwide. "The organization's commitment to improve nutrition and reduce disparity perfectly complements our Nourish One mission to help end food insecurity. This is the first of many important collaborations."

The CRN Foundation and Plexus took another step in this crucial work by donating $10,000 to St. Mary's Food Bank, a community-based organization that gathers and distributes food, and has numerous programs to promote self-sufficiency, advocacy, and education. In addition, Plexus and CRN provided volunteer opportunities for symposium participants, which positively affected the lives of Phoenix residents. Together, these two efforts resulted in a contribution from Plexus and the CRN Foundation totaling more than 100,000 meals for hungry families in the Greater Phoenix Area.

"As professionals in the nutrition industry, I believe we have a unique opportunity and obligation to help close the nutrition gap," said Brian Wommack, Executive Director of the CRN Foundation. "This event was the perfect extension of our industry commitment to take action, and we are extremely thankful for members like Plexus who are willing to lead by example."

