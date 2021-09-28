Plexus Worldwide® Launches Antioxidant Superfood Blend Plexus Greens™

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct selling health and wellness company, announced the launch of Plexus Greens™, an innovative, functional, on-the-go dietary supplement mix to help you attain more plant based nutrients every day. Plexus Greens™ offers consumers a multi-benefit product that supports their busy lifestyles.

Plexus Greens is a nutritional powerhouse containing a unique blend of kombucha and green tea that help protect your cells from free radical damage caused by lifestyle and environmental factors. Other key elements of this product that make it stand out include fermented fruits and vegetables, which support gut health, and insoluble oat fiber, which helps to cleanse the digestive tract and support healthy digestive function.*

A convenient family-friendly option, Plexus Greens is both delicious and nutritious by providing a wide range of fruit and vegetables that are often lacking in daily diets.

This unique product also includes other beneficial ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, beet root, blueberry, carrot root, ginger rhizome powder, green cabbage leaf, kale, parsley leaf, and spinach.

"When we developed Plexus Greens, we envisioned a product that combined our expertise in gut health along with powerful ingredients to support overall health, ease of use and great taste," says Jeff Hildebrandt, Senior Director of Product Management. He continues "It can be challenging under the best of circumstances to maintain optimal nutrition and Greens can make the path to health and wellness easier to navigate."*

Discover Plexus Greens available now at plexusworldwide.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.﻿

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States and the top 30 global companies, according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities helps individuals meet their wellness and financial goals.

