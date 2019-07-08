Plexus Worldwide® Launches Clean Energy Supplement

"Plexus has always been committed to formulating products backed by science and proven to work so that you look better, eat better, focus better, and live better," says Tarl Robinson , CEO and Founder of Plexus. "We created Active as an approach to energy support that helps consumers feel awake and alert without sacrificing their health. Containing no artificial stimulants, no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, it's great for anyone looking to feel powered up and ready to go, any time of day." *

Active is a healthier alternative to popular energy drinks, sodas (including diet), and specialty coffee drinks full of sugar and fat. Its S7™ plant-based nutrient blend including green coffee bean, green tea, turmeric, tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli and kale is clinically demonstrated to increase Nitric Oxide Production by 175%. *

"Whether chasing kids around the yard, folding five loads of laundry, or taking a spin class, this clean energy supplement is a healthy choice for parents, college students, working professionals, athletes, and more," added Robinson.

Featuring a deliciously refreshing peach-mango flavor, Active is 100% vegetarian and gluten free and loaded with bioavailable forms of Vitamins A, C, E, and B-vitamins. Each single-serve packet contains 100mg of caffeine from natural sources and with the safe daily limit for adults at approximately 400mg, it can be used in combination with other Plexus products like MetaBurn and Edge. MetaBurn is an excellent thermogenic product to help melt stubborn fat with a mild secondary energy lift, while Edge is a traditional energy product with a simple formula. Also try Active with both Slim products or in Lean Whey Creamy Vanilla for a nutritious, energized breakfast. Keep in mind your total caffeine intake when combining Active with MetaBurn and Edge.*

Continue the journey with Plexus Worldwide and discover Active available now at plexusworldwide.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States, and the top 30 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

