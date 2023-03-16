Plexus Worldwide® Names Genevieve Skory as Chief Field Development Officer

Dynamic global sales leader will lead the company's future vision for sales and growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®) has appointed Genevieve Skory to be the health and wellness company's new Chief Field Development Officer. The new executive role was created to amplify Plexus' future vision for growth and field development. With a rich history of motivating sales teams in the wellness industry, Skory will be responsible for leading and implementing global sales strategies to support Brand Ambassadors.

Plexus Worldwide® Promotes Genevieve Skory to Chief Field Development Officer

Skory joined Plexus in 2018 as the Director of Ambassador Training. In 2019, she was promoted to Senior Director of Global Ambassador Training and East U.S. Sales. As a former independent distributor herself, Genevieve understands the perspectives of both new and established Brand Ambassadors and recognizes how to empower them to reach their goals.

In 2021, Skory was promoted to Vice President of Sales and Training, allowing her to expand her role to encompass her award-winning training expertise and instructional design. She is also a noteworthy national speaker and presenter. In her new role as Chief Field Development Officer, Skory will oversee Global Sales as well as the Events and Ambassador Empowerment and Success departments.

"Genevieve has been a driving force who inspires and empowers people at all levels of the company," says Gene Tipps, Plexus CEO. "She is a thought leader and innovator with a proven trajectory of sales and leadership success. We are confident the future of Plexus and the success of our Brand Ambassadors will take off with her in this new role."

"I'm excited for this next phase in my Plexus journey," says Skory. "Plexus has already set the stage to create a greater impact through the life-changing results of our gut health products, our fiercely loyal Brand Ambassador community, and our incredible field and corporate leadership. It's a privilege to be a part of a team that's dedicated to inspiring and driving our next stage of growth."

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

For more information, contact:

Joanne Sgro-Killworth

10 to 1 Public Relations

480-363-0403

[email protected]

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide