Plexus Worldwide® Reaches 10 Million Meal Mark With Feeding America

PHOENIX, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct-selling health and wellness company, has helped provide 10 Million Meals* in the first year of its partnership with Feeding America® under the Plexus Charities and Nourish One® Program. For each serving of Plexus Lean™ sold, Plexus helps provide a meal to someone in need; this equals 14 meals for every unit of Lean sold. This achievement far exceeds the original first-year goal of donating 2.5 million meals and has emboldened Plexus to renew its commitment to Feeding America for a second year at the Mission Partner level. Feeding America Mission Partners are organizations whose aggregate contributions exceed $500,000 to 5 million pounds or more of donated food and grocery products, or a combination of the two. At the Mission Partner level, Plexus joins the ranks of other Feeding America partners like Del Monte, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Post, and PetSmart Charities, in helping to end food insecurity in the United States.

"We are proud to share this exciting news at the mark of our first anniversary with Feeding America," says Tarl Robinson, CEO, and Founder of Plexus. "By forging meaningful partnerships such as these, we can help people who face food insecurity and work with Feeding America to end hunger right here at home."



The One Plexus family includes hundreds of thousands of amazing Ambassadors who share health and happiness with others daily. In March 2019, Plexus achieved record enrollment and is currently in four global markets, with increased international expansion on the horizon.



"Seeing the positive impact our Nourish One program and sales of Plexus Lean have had on virtually every community in the United States is incredibly rewarding," added Christopher Pair, President of Operations and International for Plexus. "Having personally experienced food insecurity growing up, this partnership is close to my heart. We are looking forward to an even bigger and better second year with Feeding America, knowing that more children and families will have the support they need."



"Plexus is helping to create change in the world by partnering with Feeding America to help provide meals to people in need," says Andy Wilson, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "We are excited to continue to build our relationship and bring more opportunity to people in need with Plexus."



Discover how you can get involved and visit www.plexusworldwide.com and www.FeedingAmerica.org.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States, and the top 30 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About Plexus Charities:

Initiated by Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and happiness company, Plexus Charities is a philanthropic organization dedicated to sharing health and happiness to those in need around the world. Created out of the company's culture of giving, this 501 (C)(3) supports employees and Ambassadors doing social good through volunteer efforts and monetary donations to groups such as Salvation Army and Phoenix Children's Hospital. In 2018, it established Nourish One a one-for-one initiative to provide a monetary donation to Feeding America® and Mary's Meals for every serving sold from the Plexus Lean product line.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

