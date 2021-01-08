Plexus Worldwide® Reaches $500K Goal With Feeding America

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct-selling health and wellness company, is thrilled to announce they reached the $500K contribution goal through their partnership with Feeding America by the end of 2020. Impressively, the goal was reached 6 months early.

Since the inception of the partnership with Feeding America®, Plexus has helped raised more than 1.7 million dollars equaling more than 17 million meals donated under the Plexus Charities and Nourish One® Program. Plexus is committing 10% percent of its donations to Feeding America to be allocated to St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, AZ. This is significant for Plexus because St. Mary's is the world's first food bank and is where Plexus employees often volunteer their time and talent.

For each serving of Plexus Lean™ sold, Plexus helps provide a meal to someone in need; this equals 14 meals for every unit of Lean. This recent achievement celebrates an incredible milestone for the partnership and the shared goal to help end food insecurity in the United States.

"We are proud to reach this accomplishment of reaching another exciting benchmark with Feeding America," says Tarl Robinson, CEO, and Founder of Plexus. "This is more than a partnership; it's a shared mission to work towards the day when no one goes hungry."

The first-year goal of donating 2.5 million meals was far exceeded as we reached 10 Million Meals. Plexus renewed its commitment to Feeding America at the Mission Partner level and are honored to be among an elite group. Feeding America Mission Partners are organizations whose aggregate contributions that exceed $500,000 to 5 million pounds or more of donated food and grocery products, or a combination of the two. At the Mission Partner level, Plexus joined the ranks of other Feeding America partners like Del Monte, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Post, and PetSmart Charities, in helping to end food insecurity in the United States.

"It's an incredible feeling to see the positive influence our Nourish One program and sales of Plexus Lean have had as a Mission Partner with Feeding America," added Christopher Pair, President of Operations and International for Plexus. "This initiative hits close to home, having personally experienced food insecurity growing up. It's an honor to be in a position to give back and provide for others within communities across the country."

Discover how you can get involved and visit www.plexusworldwide.com and www.FeedingAmerica.org.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States, and the top 30 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About Plexus Charities & Nourish One:

Initiated by Plexus Worldwide, a leading health and happiness company, Plexus Charities is a philanthropic organization dedicated to sharing health and happiness to those in need around the world. Created out of the company's culture of giving, this 501 (C)(3) supports employees and Ambassadors doing social good through volunteer efforts and monetary donations to groups such as Salvation Army and Phoenix Children's Hospital. In 2018, it established Nourish One a one-for-one initiative to provide a monetary donation to Feeding America® and Mary's Meals for every serving sold from the Plexus Lean product line. With Nourish One®, a meal for you means a meal* for a hungry child or family in need. For every serving of Plexus Lean you purchase, Plexus, through our philanthropic organization Plexus Charities, donates the monetary equivalent of one meal to our global partners dedicated to fighting hunger.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

