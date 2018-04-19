Plintron Announces Disruptive Pricing for MNOs, MVNO Brands and IoT Providers; Surpasses 100 Million Cellular Activations on its Cloud Communication Platform in Europe

Plintron provides a comprehensive, end-to-end Cloud Communication Platform with access to Global Network coverage including Telco core network, Network Sub Systems, Business Support Systems, Operations Support Systems to enable consumer and devices communication on 2G/3G/4G/LTE networks. It addresses the critical requirement of Telecom Operators and Brands on elasticity, availability and affordability for their consumers and devices. Today's CXOs are challenged on their strategy of investing upfront on fixed capacity while they require a scalable infrastructure option aligned to the growth in business volumes and revenue.

In the consumer market, the ARPU and Life cycle varies based on the target segment. Moreover, the activation, retention and attrition patterns of the consumers determines the capacity requirement. Plintron offering provides a flexible and rapidly scalable option to the Telcos, brands and enterprises at an attractive price of Euro 0.006 per active consumer per day.

In the device market, the industry, the devices and use cases determines the capacity and traffic needs on the Telecom network. Unlike the consumer market, the devices have a long life but lower ARPUs. Plintron offers an aggressive price of Euro 0.0006 per active IoT Device per day.

Plintron is the Platinum Sponsor at the MVNOs World Congress at Madrid from 23rd to 26th April 2018. The Company looks forward to share its thoughts on how it's Cloud Communication Platform and Solutions can complement the offerings of Telecom Operators, Brands and Enterprises and increase their competitiveness in the market. Hear Plintron's case studies and meet the company representatives who have contributed to the growth of Telecom Operators, Brands and Enterprises in 25+ countries across all the six continents of the world.

About Plintron:

Founded in 2008, Plintron offers its Cloud Communication Platform and Connectivity services for Consumers and Devices of Telecom operators, Brands and Enterprises, and is operational in 25+ countries, across all six continents. Plintron is headquartered in Singapore with Sales offices in London, New Delhi, São Paulo and Seattle. The 24x7 Global Technology & Support center with 1,000+ telecom workforce are located at Chennai, India catering to the worldwide operations.

Plintron is currently operational in 18 countries in Europe- Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Macedonia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: http://www.plintron.com

