Plintron Clinches Two Prestigious Awards at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest multi-country end-to-end MVNA/MVNE and digital communications company, Plintron, took home two major wins at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024, announced today.

Plintron was awarded the 'B2B Client Initiative of the Year' award for its successful migration of active customers for a major MVNO client. The migration process involved migrating more than 2.5 million active customers in three countries for a major multi-country mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) for its European operations. The subscribers were migrated from their existing Mobile Network Operator (MNO) to a new MNO in each country, with zero downtime and no change in post-migration customer experience.

For the third consecutive year, Plintron was awarded the 'Cloud Initiative of the Year – India', at the Asian Telecom Awards, for its cloud service expansion in Latin America, reinforcing its dominance and innovative approach in cloud-based solutions.

Plintron extended its Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator (MVNA) services in LATAM, including Colombia and Chile that operate full and light MVNOs in a multi-country setting, from a centralised cloud infrastructure. The service expansion is a unique international cloud-based initiative incorporating multiple MNOs & MVNOs on a single cloud infrastructure, with the ability to tailor technical, operational, or product requirements to country specific regulatory, legal, and commercial compliance.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, Plintron, said, "We are immensely pleased to win the Asian Telecom Awards for the third year in a row and again in two categories. We remain focused on delivering innovative solutions to meet customer requirements."

The Asian Telecom Awards honour businesses and initiatives that have not only driven progress in the telecom industry but also ignited transformative shifts that have reshaped the digital landscape.

Plintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the world's largest multi-country end-to-end MVNA/MVNE, with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 175+ MVNOs/OMVs, and over 170 million mobile subscribers. It partners with more than 40+ premier MNOs worldwide. Plintron has won numerous international industry awards including MVNE/A of the Year at the MVNO World Congress in 2022 and 2023.

