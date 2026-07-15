Plixer 19.8 Opens Its Full Investigative Engine to External AI Tools

New release also brings Plixer's own AI investigation agents and extends searchable flow history to months or years.

PORTLAND, Maine, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plixer today announced the general availability of Plixer 19.8, a platform release that lets network and security teams point the AI tools they already use, including Claude and enterprise ChatGPT deployments, directly at the network's flow record. Teams can now investigate alarms and trace network activity from inside the AI tool they already work in, instead of logging into a separate console to pull the answer manually.

Paul Piccard, Chief Technology Officer at Plixer, frames the release as meeting teams where they already work. "The teams we work with have already picked their AI tools. We're not asking them to switch. We're giving them the network record those tools couldn't see before," Piccard said. "Point Claude at the flow data, point your agentic SOC platform at it, or let Plixer's own agents run the investigation. The answer comes from the same place either way: the actual flows, with the evidence attached. That's what makes the difference when a board or an auditor asks how you know."

Plixer 19.8 centers on three new capabilities:

Scrutinizer MCP: A new MCP server brings Plixer's full investigative engine to any MCP-compatible AI tool over the Model Context Protocol, the open standard Anthropic introduced and the ecosystem has adopted. Analysts can run flow reports, investigate alarms, and pull network evidence from the AI environment they already use, with every answer drawn from the actual flow record.

A new MCP server brings Plixer's full investigative engine to any MCP-compatible AI tool over the Model Context Protocol, the open standard Anthropic introduced and the ecosystem has adopted. Analysts can run flow reports, investigate alarms, and pull network evidence from the AI environment they already use, with every answer drawn from the actual flow record. Plixer AI: New SOC and NOC investigation agents run inside the platform for teams who prefer to keep the work there. AI Insights correlates each day's alarms into ranked incidents with the evidence already attached; the AI Assistant investigates any alarm on demand, in plain language, and builds the incident brief and timeline.

New SOC and NOC investigation agents run inside the platform for teams who prefer to keep the work there. AI Insights correlates each day's alarms into ranked incidents with the evidence already attached; the AI Assistant investigates any alarm on demand, in plain language, and builds the incident brief and timeline. Extended Flow History: Multi-tier flow storage with configurable retention by exporter, plus one-year host indexing, keeps the network record searchable for months or years, long after flows would age out of most tools.

Plixer 19.8 is generally available now to all Plixer Scrutinizer and Plixer One customers at no additional charge, through the standard platform update process. For prospective customers, Plixer Scrutinizer starts at $10,200 USD a year, billed annually, and Plixer One starts at $24,000 USD a year, billed annually. To see 19.8 in action or discuss pricing for your environment, contact Plixer sales.

For more detail on how the MCP connection, Plixer AI, and extended flow history work, see the Plixer 19.8 release page.

About Plixer

Plixer gives network and security teams the evidence to act when something goes wrong and the visibility to prove why it matters. The platform reads the flow data every network already produces, from routers, switches, firewalls, and cloud connectors, and turns it into a searchable, investigation-ready record of every conversation on the infrastructure. Plixer has been reading networks for 25+ years, serving enterprise and Global 2000 organizations across financial services, healthcare, retail, and government.

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SOURCE Plixer