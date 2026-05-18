PLNT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates Planet Fitness, Inc. for Possible Securities Law Violations

Planet Fitness, Inc. projected 9%-10% adjusted EPS growth and roughly 9% revenue growth for FY 2026 -- later the Company disclosed additional operational and financial headwinds affecting its 2026 outlook.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) stock and suffered losses after the Company cut its FY 2026 earnings outlook are encouraged to submit their information to SueWallSt . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On February 24, 2026, CFO Jay Stasz told investors that Planet Fitness expected total revenue growth of approximately 9% over 2025 and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 9% to 10%. Stasz also outlined plans to repurchase approximately $150 million worth of shares in 2026 and projected 150-160 equipment placements weighted toward the second half of the year. Months later, the Company issued weaker-than-expected FY earnings guidance and attributed the softer outlook to several factors including an extended equipment-replacement cycle, the sale of eight corporate-owned clubs in California, higher anticipated interest expense related to refinancing activity, and weather-related disruptions affecting approximately 2,000 clubs.

These specific headwinds were not emphasized during the Company's February 24, 2026 earnings call. SueWallSt is investigating whether Planet Fitness may have omitted material information from its forward guidance that investors relied upon when making purchase decisions.

PLNT shareholders who lost money are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PLNT investigation? A: Investors who purchased PLNT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Planet Fitness made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 revenue and EPS outlook, including forward guidance issued on February 24, 2026, that failed to adequately disclose operational and financial headwinds. When the guidance was later reduced, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do PLNT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PLNT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com