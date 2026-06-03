FULC SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. for Possible Securities Law Violations

SEC filings reflected insider equity holdings and awards totaling more than 264,000 shares

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) lost approximately 50% of its value in a single session after disclosing on June 1, 2026, that the FDA had raised class-wide safety concerns about PRC2-targeting agents, leading the Company to discontinue the program of its lead candidate pociredir. Shareholders who lost money on their FULC investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

In its 10-K filed February 24, 2026, Fulcrum disclosed insider equity positions totaling over 260,000 shares for certain executives. The stock traded above $20 in the months preceding the June 1, 2026 disclosure and declined to approximately $10 following the announcement.

The 10-K also disclosed a long-term lease commitment of approximately $25.1 million for office and laboratory space, and referenced a CAMP4 Therapeutics agreement valued at up to $70 million in milestones plus royalties, with the upfront payment not separately quantified.

If you purchased Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FULC Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the FULC investigation?A: Investors who purchased FULC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Fulcrum Therapeutics made materially false or misleading statements regarding insider trading plan disclosures, financial commitments, and the status of its pociredir program. When the FDA's safety concerns were disclosed, the stock price declined approximately 50%.

Q: How much did FULC stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 50% in a single session after the company disclosed FDA safety concerns about the PRC2 inhibitor class and simultaneously discontinued its lead candidate pociredir. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do FULC investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my FULC shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought FULC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com