PLNT UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Planet Fitness, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Planet Fitness investors allegedly suffered a $19.95 per-share loss after the lawsuit claims the Company overstated the effectiveness of its marketing strategy securities fraud issue during the peak sign-up season.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

PLNT shares declined 31.19%, or $19.95 per share, after the Company announced first quarter 2026 results and reduced its outlook. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by September 14, 2026.

The Alleged Marketing Strategy Securities Fraud Issue

According to the lawsuit, Planet Fitness made materially false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of its national marketing campaign and its ability to achieve projected membership growth. The complaint alleges that the Company's campaign failed to resonate with its core audience of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers, creating a material headwind in net member joins during the Company's critical first-quarter sign-up period.

How Marketing Messaging Allegedly Affected Membership Growth

The lawsuit contends that Planet Fitness presented its marketing strategy as effective and capable of supporting continued growth, while allegedly failing to disclose that the messaging was not producing the necessary customer acquisition results. The alleged problem was especially significant because Planet Fitness' high-value, low-price subscription model depends heavily on new member volume and recurring membership revenue.

"This case presents important questions about marketing strategy disclosure obligations in the fitness subscription sector. The lawsuit alleges that investors were told the campaign was driving joins while the Company was experiencing marketing-related headwinds during its most important seasonal sign-up period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Key Marketing Strategy Allegations for Shareholders

Planet Fitness allegedly overstated the effectiveness of its national marketing messaging.

overstated the effectiveness of its national marketing messaging. The campaign allegedly failed to connect with the Company's core beginner-focused customer base.

failed to connect with the Company's core beginner-focused customer base. The complaint alleges that marketing headwinds reduced net member joins during the peak sign-up period.

that marketing headwinds reduced net member joins during the peak sign-up period. The lawsuit claims the Company's projected membership growth and financial targets became unrealistic under existing conditions.

Investors allegedly purchased PLNT shares at inflated prices before the May 2026 disclosure.

The Peak Sign-Up Season Factor

The complaint alleges that the first quarter carried outsized importance for Planet Fitness because membership joins during that period materially affected full-year subscription revenue. When the Company later disclosed slower-than-expected net member growth and a need to sharpen its marketing strategy, the market allegedly reassessed the Company's growth prospects.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Lawsuit

Q: What is the PLNT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Shares fell approximately 31.19% after the Company disclosed slower net member growth, reduced 2026 guidance, withdrew long-term targets, and paused a pricing initiative. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PLNT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PLNT stock or securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PLNT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Planet Fitness made materially false or misleading statements regarding the effectiveness of its marketing strategy, its ability to drive net membership joins, and its ability to achieve projected membership growth and financial targets during the Class Period.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need for a loss review? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if my PLNT losses are small, is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP