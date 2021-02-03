PLS Helps Customers To Do More With Their Tax Refund

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, February 12, 2021, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns. PLS helps customers do more with their tax refund. PLS has been providing quality financial services for over twenty years with the purpose to serve customers better. PLS offers a number of options to maximize tax refunds including:

Cash It – PLS offers some of the lowest check cashing rates in the country. Once cashed, Customers can also turn their tax refund into PLS money orders which are always free of charge .

– PLS offers some of the lowest check cashing rates in the country. Once cashed, Customers can also turn their tax refund into PLS money orders which are always . Load It – Customers can safely and securely load their tax refund with free direct deposit onto a PLS Xpectations!® Visa® prepaid card. Having the refund directly deposited onto the Xpectations! Card allows the customer to receive the refund faster than a paper check and saves the customer time and money. Further, setting up free direct deposit provides a way for customers to receive government stimulus payments quickly and securely.

– Customers can safely and securely load their tax refund with direct deposit onto a PLS Xpectations!® Visa® prepaid card. Having the refund directly deposited onto the Xpectations! Card allows the customer to receive the refund faster than a paper check and saves the customer time and money. Further, setting up free direct deposit provides a way for customers to receive government stimulus payments quickly and securely. Send It – Customers can send their tax refund to friends and family using Western Union® money transfer.

– Customers can send their tax refund to friends and family using Western Union® money transfer. Pay It – Customers can pay their bills at convenient PLS locations using PLS bill pay services.

"PLS is proud to offer respectful and affordable options for customers to do more with their tax refund. Our customers deserve better and we are committed to making life a little easier for them by offering helpful everyday money solutions with transparent and convenient service." Dan Wolfberg, President PLS.

About PLS®

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates approximately 240 community financial services centers in markets that span from California to New York. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations! Visa Prepaid debit cards, money transfer services, direct deposit services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. The PLS brand also includes automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas. PLS employs over 3,500 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

SOURCE PLS Financial Services

Related Links

www.plsfinancial.com

