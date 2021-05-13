PLS Sponsors Kids Idea Tank

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS is proud to be the presenting sponsor and corporate financial sponsor of the 2021 Kids Idea Tank - the third annual entrepreneurship competition for kids age 8-13.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 5 p.m. EST over Zoom. Finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of Judges giving them a chance to learn, develop and sharpen their entrepreneurial skills. Competition prizes include: $1,000 to the winner, $500 to 2nd place, $500 to the audience favorite.

This year, 2021 Kids Idea Tank will feature an all-female judge panel including: Alli Webb, co-founder DryBar and Squeeze; Nykia Wright, Chief Executive Officer Chicago Sun-Times; Stacy Madison, founder Stacy's Pita Chip Company and BeBOLD Bars; and Patricia Clahar, educator & founder of The Dream Chasers Club.

Applications for the competition are being accepted now through June 13, 2021 at https://www.KidsIdeaTank.com

"PLS is excited to support Kids Idea Tank helping the next generation of entrepreneurs find success. Supporting families and kids is one of our core values. We are honored to be the presenting and corporate sponsor of this event. At PLS, we're not just different, we are making a difference." Dan Wolfberg, President.

Children's author Lowey Sichol founded Kids Idea Tank in 2019 to give kids with ideas a platform. "Having an impact on underrepresented demographic groups is a big part of the reason I created Kids Idea Tank," Sichol said. "I want to make the voices and ideas of these children heard. And just imagine being 10-years old and pitching your idea to the chief executive officer of the Chicago Sun-Times; or the founder of Stacy's Pita Chips; or one of the top executives from Merrill Lynch; or the owner of the Chicago Blackhawks. Not only do they receive priceless advice from the judges but also kids learn how to brainstorm, collaborate, and pitch – lifelong skills that they often don't receive at school."

About PLS®

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates approximately 200 community financial services centers in markets that span from California to New York. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid debit cards, money transfer services, direct deposit services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. The PLS brand also includes automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas. PLS employs over 3,500 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

About Kids Idea Tank

Lowey Bundy Sichol (her last name rhymes with pickle) is an award-winning children's author with an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Her nonfiction series, FROM AN IDEA TO…., are the world's first business and entrepreneurship biographies for kids and the recipient of many distinguished literary awards. Lowey is also the founder of KIDS IDEA TANK, the nation's biggest entrepreneurship competition for kids age 8-13. Lowey's mission is to introduce kids to entrepreneurship and inspire them to believe in their own ideas. Lowey lives in the Chicagoland area with her husband, three children, and two big dogs. Visit www.LoweyBundySichol.com for more information. @LoweySichol

