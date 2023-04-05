PLS TO SPONSOR GIVING BACK AUTHOR EVENTS THIS SPRING

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their community relations efforts, PLS is sponsoring 8 Giving Back author events throughout the Spring at Title One schools (which receive federal funds to assist low-income students in meeting educational goals) across the country. The schools, selected based on their proximity to PLS stores, hold assemblies for grade school students where they learn about business and entrepreneurship from well-known, award-winning author, Lowey Bundy Sichol.

Her award-winning book series, From an IDEA to… provides the backdrop to teach kids in an entertaining and approachable way. Members from PLS, including co-founder Dan Wolfberg, kicked off the effort in Dallas, Texas where they visited with 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders at Richardson Elementary and O. Henry Elementary. At the end of each assembly, members from PLS passed out donated copies of From an Idea to LEGO to over 400 students and teachers in the audience. Inside each book was an autographed bookplate sticker noting PLS's contribution. The excited children were also encouraged to ask questions at the end of the assembly, and many were directed at Dan Wolfberg, including "How did you come up with the PLS logo?" and "Is it hard to start a company?"

"These once-in-a-lifetime school assemblies are an incredible joint effort between me and PLS whose generosity and desire to give back to their community is undeniable. I have no doubt that the impact of seeing an in-person author visit and receiving their own book will be long-lasting," said author, Lowey Bundy Sichol. "This spring, PLS has helped me inspire thousands of young minds to dream big and I can't thank them enough."

"We are excited about this partnership with Lowey Bundy Sichol. Our community relations program, PLS for Better, helps us give back to the communities that mean so much to us and fits with our guiding principle, Because You Deserve Better!®" said Dan Wolfberg, President, PLS.

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates over 200 community financial services centers across the country. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Prepaid Mastercard®, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. The PLS brand also includes automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas and a Rent-A-Car store in Indianapolis. PLS employs over 3,000 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. PLS does not offer any lending products. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

