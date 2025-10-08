PLT Will Be Official Performance Beverage Sponsor at SupplySide Global for 2025

Show Will Feature State-of-the-Art Beverage Ingredient Portfolio, the Creation of a 'Just for SupplySide' Concept Beverage, Exciting New Ingredient Science and More



MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc will be the SupplySide Global Official Sponsor for Performance Beverages reflecting its recent emphasis on developing science-backed, innovative 'beverage-friendly' ingredient solutions that help consumer products companies launch disruptive new beverage products into a range of health and wellness applications.

One of the newest beverage innovations is Zynamite S, a water-soluble form of award-winning Zynamite - a mango leaf extract standardized to ≥ 60% mangiferin. In multiple clinical studies, Zynamite has been shown to enhance mental energy and boost cognitive performance. In a new clinical study, Zynamite S subjects saw improvement in mental processing speed, improvement in completing complex tasks, enhanced mood and reduced fatigue – often in as little as 30 minutes.

Concept Beverage Will be Debuted at SupplySide Global

Zynamite S will be a featured ingredient in a proof-of-concept beverage made for and exclusively distributed at SupplySide Global. Called CREATEA Mighty Mango, the 12 oz canned RTD beverage was developed by a consortium of ingredient innovators, formulating experts, and marketing and packaging design companies working in collaboration to demonstrate the future of formulating in the functional beverage category. The CREATEA beverage will be featured at multiple booths and at three separate stations in different lobbies of the show.

The project was spearheaded by PricePlow, a media and tech company that focuses on the supplement industry, providing scientifically backed breakdowns, news, product reviews, and guides on sports nutrition and functional foods

The beverage will be a topic of conversation on the SupplySide Innovation Stage, Booth 5014, 29 October, 3pm. The FUTURE OF FORMULATING BEVERAGES will be a lively panel discussion led by Ben Kane of PricePlow, featuring multiple people who were responsible for innovating CREATEA, drawn from top industry ingredient suppliers, media, packaging and marketing pros who will discuss the future of formulating in the functional beverage category.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT, the company is excited to take such an expanded role at the SupplySide event. "SupplySide in Las Vegas is the premier destination for innovators in the supplements and functional food and beverage industries. The opportunity to become the Official Performance Beverage Sponsor at this event is an honor for all of us at PLT," he said. "We are looking forward to engaging the entire SupplySide community with our expanding beverage ingredient portfolio, some new science and some innovative ideas for formulating consumer products, he added.

The PLT team will be at Booth #4855 at the show. The arrange a meeting at the show, visit www.plthealth.com.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

Media Contact: Company Contact: Mark Falconer Steve Fink Sciencewerks PLT Health Solutions, Inc. E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected]

