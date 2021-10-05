PLT Appoints Judith Hufnagel as Director, Regulatory Affairs and Compliance

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced today that it is has named Judith Hufnagel as Director, Regulatory Affairs and Compliance as part of the company's Regulatory team. Before joining PLT, Ms. Hufnagel spent nearly ten years in a variety of roles at GNC – most recently as Director of Research and Development. During her tenure she helped uncover new ingredients that carried competitive claims and supported innovative products, all with the regulatory requirements of global markets in mind. She also oversaw R & D/product development activities that were compliant in global markets. This activity included GNC Pets for companion animal formulations and regulations. In her new role at PLT Health Solutions, Ms. Hufnagel will work closely with the company's product development, scientific, marketing and quality groups in developing regulatory profiles for ingredients and managing messaging and claims globally. She will also work with PLT customers, helping them navigate regulatory issues related to PLT ingredients around the world.

According to Rima Patel, Director of Quality for PLT Health Solutions, Judy Hufnagel's experience managing regulatory issues, claims and messaging for global consumer products will strengthen PLT's ability to act as a commercialization partner for its customers – helping these customers develop strong, credible and acceptable messaging for products featuring the company's ingredients. "Today, PLT operates in more than 60 countries and has customers for our ingredients in over 30. As we expand our footprint globally, navigating the regulatory environments of our customers is allowing us to speed their product launches. A strong regulatory understanding also helps inform the types of ingredients we are likely to bring to market," she said. "Judy brings world-class experience in developing and launching nutraceutical and functional food consumer products. We think she will be a great asset to our company and our customers," she added.

Ms. Hufnagel is a Registered Dietitian and was awarded her Bachelor of Science in Dietetics/Nutrition and her Masters of Science in Clinical Dietetics/Nutrition from the University of Pittsburgh.

Asked about joining PLT Health Solutions, Ms. Hufnagel said: "It's an exciting time to be joining PLT as the company expands into global markets. We have a diverse ingredient portfolio with a number of best-in-class ingredient solutions. I'm looking forward to helping PLT's customers incorporate these ingredients – along with strong consumer messaging – into their products," she said.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. PLT Health Solutions is a purpose-driven company passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

