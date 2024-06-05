PLT Appoints Lei Lu as Director of Business Development, China

Move Expands Company's China Presence with Addition of Veteran of China's Supplement Ingredients Industry

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it has appointed Lei Lu as Director of Business Development, China. A veteran of international business, Mr. Lu has more than a decade of experience in the natural products industry and played a key role in developing the krill oil market in China having worked with both Neptune Bioresources and Aker BioMarine. In his new role at PLT, he will be responsible for managing key relationships with China-based companies as well as multinational companies with offices in China. In addition, he will work with PLT's global customers to support Cross-Border business development into one of the world's largest economies.

According to Jay Martin, Managing Director, Global Sales at PLT Health Solutions, the appointment of Mr. Lu is in line with the company's continued focus on expanding its leading portfolio of ingredients in key global health & wellness markets. "PLT science-backed, innovative ingredients are of great interest to countries and ultimately consumers around the world. We have had success in Asian markets like Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia, as well as Europe and Australia," he said. "The addition of Lei Lu to our global sales team will advance our China strategy. He has experience with ingredient sales but also in navigating regulatory requirements and the needs of Chinese companies. We're excited to have him as a member of our team," he said.

A Passion for Health & Wellness

With a Bachelor's degree in Import-Export from HECI in St. Louis France and a Master's degree in International Business from the School of Business in Rennes, France, his first experience was as a Project Manager, for Enterprise Rhone-Alpes International providing consulting services to French companies looking to invest in the Chinese market. In 2012, Mr. Lu started a 10-year stint developing the Chinese market for krill oil where his responsibilities included sales and distribution, helping to set industry standards for krill oil and helping to secure regulatory approvals and certifications. – first with Neptune and then with Aker BioMarine. Immediately prior to joining PLT, Mr. Lu worked as Sales Director for Shanghai AnyOcean Seafood Technology Co., Ltd. Among his responsibilities there was the import of high-end nutraceuticals products and ingredients to a broad base of customers and brand owners.

Mr. Lu lives in Nantong (near Shanghai) with his wife and three children. He is fluent in Chinese, French and English.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

