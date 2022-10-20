PLT Expands International Leadership with Appointment of Rodolphe Hang and Edward Kim

Kim is Appointed as General Director, South Korea and Hang is Appointed as Business Development Director, EMEA

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced today that it has appointed Edward Kim as General Director, South Korea and Rodolphe Hang as Business Development Director, EMEA to support the company's expanding global presence. Mr. Hang will be based France and Mr. Kim in Korea.

An industry veteran of 20 years, immediately prior to joining PLT, Edward Kim ran his own ingredient and consulting firm - Henus - which distributed functional ingredients and managed HFFI ingredient registrations for the Korean market. Mr. Kim served in the Korean military for three years before working in software and mobile solutions content for SK Telecom. He participated in the startup of ingredient trading company PORYIALK in 2003. In 2009, he started his own ingredient-related company. Before joining PLT, Rodolphe Hang worked for nearly a decade at various positions at Glanbia Performance Nutrition in Europe and the Middle East. During his tenure at Glanbia, Mr. Hang initially served as Commercial Manager, EMEA for Sports Nutrition before taking on a role as Country Manager/President, France. Earlier in his career, he was European Sales manager, Dietary Supplements for Goldshield Pharmaceutical and was a Sales and Export manager in the laboratory equipment field.

An industry veteran of 20 years, immediately prior to joining PLT, Mr. Kim ran his own ingredient and consulting firm – Henus – which distributed functional ingredients and managed HFFI ingredient registrations for the Korean market. Before joining PLT, Mr. Hang worked for nearly a decade at various positions at Glanbia Performance Nutrition in Europe and the Middle East. In their new roles at PLT Health Solutions, they will be responsible for defining, developing, and executing PLT's sales and marketing efforts in their respective regions, working closely with key accounts, and managing PLT's global distributor network. The addition of Mr. Kim and Mr. Hang is the latest advancement in PLT Health Solutions significant expansion of its international footprint and associated development of ingredient solutions that meet the needs of global markets.

According to Seth Flowerman, President and CEO of PLT Health Solutions, welcoming Mr. Kim and Mr. Hang to the PLT team will further help the company build global sales and marketing capabilities as a leading provider of best-in-class health solutions for supplement, food and beverage companies. "PLT Health Solutions has operated as a global ingredient supplier for decades. As we continue our strategic international expansion, we look forward to building deeper relationships with our global customers and partners to support the development of the next generation of leading consumer products," he said. "Edward Kim has excellent experience advancing HFFI ingredients in the Korean market - which is one of our fastest growing regions. Rodolphe Hang is an experienced entrepreneurial leader and creative product developer with proven success in the EMEA region," he said.

A Pair of Industry Veterans

Mr. Kim served in the Korean military for three years before working in software and mobile solutions content for SK Telecom. He participated in the startup of ingredient trading company PORYIALK in 2003. In 2009, he started his own company. Before his military service, Mr. Kim studied Environmental Geology at Boston University.

During his tenure at Glanbia, Mr. Hang initially served as Commercial Manager, EMEA for Sports Nutrition before taking on a role as Country Manager/President, France. Earlier in his career, he was European Sales manager, Dietary Supplements for Goldshield Pharmaceutical and was a Sales and Export manager in the laboratory equipment field.

Mr. Hang holds MSc & MBA degree from the INSEEC School of Business and Economics and a Bachelor's in Business from SUP de V In France.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. PLT Health Solutions is a purpose-driven company passionate about helping people live healthier, happier lives. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

Voice: 407-412-9705

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

Voice : 973-984-0900 x214

E-mail : [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions