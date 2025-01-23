PLT Health Solutions Appoints Devin Stagg as President

Company Aligns Senior Management to Accelerate Innovation and Industry Impact

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced the appointment of Devin Stagg as President of the company. Stagg, who previously served as PLT's Chief Operating Officer for the past six years, brings deep industry expertise and a strong track record of leadership. This leadership transition aligns with PLT's commitment to driving innovation, strengthening global partnerships, and expanding its international footprint. Seth Flowerman will continue in his role as CEO, guiding PLT's long-term vision to support the company's continued global growth.

Devin Stagg has been appointed President of PLT Health Solutions. Stagg, who previously served as PLT's Chief Operating Officer for the past six years, brings deep industry expertise and a strong track record of leadership. This leadership transition aligns with PLT's commitment to driving innovation, strengthening global partnerships, and expanding its international footprint. PLT offers a highly curated portfolio of best-in-class, scientifically supported ingredients, specifically developed to help consumer brands innovate and deliver effective, experiential health solutions.

According to Seth Flowerman, the appointment of Devin Stagg as President is an acknowledgement of his role in the dramatic growth of the company over the past six years, characterized by increased sales, a clear strategic vision, and an expanded, highly talented team. "Devin joined P.L. Thomas & Co in 2011, at a time when we looked vastly different from the PLT we know now. Since then, Devin has been instrumental in shaping PLT into the organization it is today, and I am fully confident that he will find new ways to expand his impact in this new role," he said. "PLT's role in the marketplace has radically transformed. We are called upon to be highly innovative, exhibit scientific leadership and positively evolve sustainability, transparency and quality initiatives – all while operating in an increasingly competitive business landscape. Devin will be the fourth President in PLT's 75-year history and the first non-Flowerman to hold this title. I am deeply grateful to my grandfather, Marvin, and especially to my dad, Paul, for building the foundation that allows us to make such a meaningful impact on the world every day," he added.

Devin Stagg: Finance, Entrepreneurial & Natural Products Experience

As a member of PLT's Executive Team, Devin Stagg has been responsible for leadership and management across the organization, as well as driving the organization to achieve sales, profitability, and other business and corporate culture goals. He has also been responsible for developing and managing strategic partnerships that are essential to PLT's leadership in science-driven innovation. Said Stagg: "As an industry, we have entered into an era with a new level of need for innovation. With new consumers, new channels, new attitudes, and new technology, innovation isn't just a market orientation anymore – it is our product. A 2022 report by McKinsey stated that by 2026, more than 50% of global revenues would come from products and services that did not exist in 2022. In the natural products business, this trend may be even more pronounced," he said. " At PLT, we've built a platform with some of the most talented professionals in the industry, many with extensive consumer product expertise. That platform features a highly curated portfolio of best-in-class, scientifically supported ingredients, specifically developed to help consumer brands innovate and deliver effective, experiential health solutions. I am honored to take on the role of President and excited to lead this exceptional team into the future."

As President, Stagg will spearhead PLT's next phase of growth, ensuring the company continues to deliver cutting-edge, science-backed solutions that shape the future of consumer health and wellness.

Devin Stagg is a graduate of the College of Arts & Sciences at Cornell University where he earned a B.A. in Economics and is also a graduate of the Program for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School. Among other roles prior to PLT Health Solutions, Mr. Stagg worked in equity capital markets for Citigroup Global Capital Markets.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

For more information, visit www.PLTHealth.com

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

Voice: 407-412-9705

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Contact: Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

Voice: 973-984-0900 x214

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE PLT Health Solutions