PLT Health Solutions Granted Broad Ranging Cognitive Health Claims from Health Canada Based on Clinical Study Results

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it has received a license from the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) of Health Canada to market its ingredient Nutricog® Cognitive Performance Complex to support cognitive health in Canada. Nutricog is a patented combination of Haritaki (Terminalia chebula) and Boswellia (Boswellia serrata) — standardized to gallic acid, ellagic acid and amyrins. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, users of Nutricog demonstrated significant improvements compared to placebo across multiple cognitive domains, including learning, memory, sustained attention, working memory and executive function, where increases in cognitive speed were seen concurrently with improvements in accuracy while multitasking.

Nutricog® Cognitive Performance Complex has been Clinically Demonstrated to Improve Memory, Increase Learning Rate and Capacity, Enhance Focus and Concentration and Improve Overall Brain Function.

The list of claims approved by Health Canada for Nutricog include:

Helps to support cognitive health and/or brain function.

Helps to support memory.

Helps to support brain function

Helps to support working memory and immediate recall

Helps to support (working) memory and immediate recall.

Helps support cognitive function such as (selective) attention

Helps support cognitive function in older people

Helps to support verbal and visual memory.

Helps to support learning ability.

Helps to support selective attention

Helps to support working memory

Helps with sleep quality, over time

According to Seth Flowerman, President and CEO of PLT Health Solutions, the granting of an NHP license for Nutricog by Health Canada is significant for what it says about the science that supports Nutricog. "The broad range of cognitive performance benefits demonstrated in our clinical study make it ideal to support memory products, focus and attention products, general brain products and more. Health Canada has a high bar for clinically supported health claims, and we are proud of the quality of science supporting this innovative and breakthrough ingredient," he added.

Studies demonstrate broad-ranging cognitive support

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial assessed Nutricog for its ability to impact learning and memory, including attention, working memory, and decision-making. 100 healthy male and female subjects, aged 40-65 years, were provided 120 days of daily Nutricog or placebo and assessed for performance improvements on the Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test (RAVLT) and the Cambridge Neuropsychological Test Automated Battery (CANTAB), both well-established and validated tools used to evaluate learning, memory, and other aspects of cognitive performance. Other measures included the Athens Insomnia Scale and biomarker testing for Brain-derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF).

Improvements in cognitive performance reported out from the study included:

A 1.4x improvement in Immediate Recall*^

A 2.3x improvement in Delayed Recall*^

A 1.6x improvement in Overall Learning*^

A 2.7x improvement in Learning Rate*^

A 11.5x improvement in Focus*^

A 2.1x improvement in Recognition Index*^

A 2x improvement in BDNF*^

^ These outcomes were statistically significant compared to placebo in the clinical study

According to Jeremy Appleton, ND, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs PLT Health Solutions, the broad range of benefits seen with the Nutricog clinical trial suggests a wide range of products into which it can be formulated. "The power of these clinical results is not just that Nutricog showed significance in such a broad array of areas, but the amount of change versus placebo that was demonstrated," he said. "The market size and potential for knowledge workers alone—that includes over 100 million people— speaks to huge number of people who can benefit from this ingredient," he added.

People of all age groups are tuning into the benefits of improved cognitive health and performance The cognitive health supplement market in the United States alone is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a valuation of US$16.8 billion by 2033

For more information on this ingredient, visit www.plthealth.com/nutricog.

* THESE STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.

