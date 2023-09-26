PLT Health Solutions Granted New Health Claims from Health Canada Based on New Clinical Study Results

2023 Award-Winning AlvioLife® Formulation of Boswellia serrata Resin and Quince Fruit Extracts Clinically Shown to Lower Respiratory Tract Health and Function

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it has received an expanded license from the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) of Health Canada to market its ingredient AlvioLife® to support respiratory health in Canada. AlvioLife is a proprietary composition of extracts of Boswellia serrata gum resin and Aegle marmelos dried fruit, designed to support respiratory health. A second clinical study conducted in 2022 confirmed efficacy in supporting lung function, aerobic exercise capacity and overall well-being.

In Canada, the complete list of approved claims now includes:

AlvioLife helps to support lower respiratory tract health

AlvioLife helps to support lower respiratory tract health that includes the bronchial tubes and the lungs' health

Supports lower respiratory system function

Clinically shown to support health lower respiratory system function

According to Seth Flowerman, President and CEO of PLT Health Solutions, the granting of an NHP license for AlvioLife by Health Canada is significant both because it opens the Canadian market for this unique ingredient and for what it says about the science that supports the AlvioLife. "Respiratory health is top of mind these days, particularly with the compromised air quality we have seen throughout North America as a result of rampant wildfires," he said. "The impressive anti-inflammatory effects of AlvioLife are responsible for its effectiveness in supporting respiratory health. Health Canada has a high bar for respiratory and clinically supported health claims, and we are proud of the quality of science supporting this innovative and impactful ingredient," he added.

New Clinical Study Confirms and Expands Respiratory Health Benefit Messaging

In 2022, PLT announced the completion of the second double-blind placebo-controlled clinical study on AlvioLife and respiratory health. In this six-week RCT, healthy subjects who reported air pollution sensitivity took either 200 mg/day of AlvioLife or a matching placebo. Subjects taking AlvioLife experienced statistically significant improvements from baseline and compared to placebo for lung function, lung capacity and aerobic exercise capacity. In addition to these results, the study showed reductions in reported upper respiratory tract symptoms (Wisconsin Upper Respiratory Symptom Scale) and improved psychological well-being. Positive changes in immune (CD4+) and inflammatory (IL-8) biomarkers were also shown. This is the second clinical study of AlvioLife to demonstrate support for healthy respiratory activity and perceived well-being. The research was presented at the 2023 American Society of Nutrition meeting in Boston in July. The abstract was published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Developments in Nutrition in August 2023.[1]

In 2023, AlvioLife was awarded the Ingredient of the Year Award from Nutraingredients USA in the Healthy Aging Category – based on these new clinical study results.

According to Jennifer Murphy, Director of Innovation & Clinical Development for PLT, the new study confirms previous results with AlvioLife but also points to broader benefits. "This new study – conducted in healthy subjects – brings the unique potential of AlvioLife into focus. The new clinical study points to the importance of respiratory health in all phases of our lives. Once again, we demonstrated improved lung function, but we can now see how this also translates into improvements in lung capacity, aerobic exercise capacity and a reduction in upper respiratory tract symptoms. The measurements of the well-being index suggest that people are indeed happier when they breathe easier," she said. "For all these reasons, we are seeing interest in AlvioLife as a complementary ingredient in immune health and healthy aging categories in addition to the respiratory health space," she added.

