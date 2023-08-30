PLT Health Solutions Rhodiolife® Rhodiola Rosea is Verified Non-GMO by the Non-GMO Project

Premium Adaptogen is Clinically Studied, Sustainably Produced and CITES Compliant

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it has received non-GMO verification from the Non-GMO Project company for its Rhodiolife® Rhodiola rosea ingredient. The verification covers raw materials, manufacturing processes and logistics. Introduced in the US market in the late 1990s, Rhodiolife is manufactured by PLT innovation partner Nektium. Rhodiolife raw materials are sourced from the Altai Mountains in Siberia featuring an industry-leading cultivation program that delivers what some have called the most sustainable Rhodiola on the market. In April 2023, PLT announced that the Rhodiola material it markets in North America is CITES compliant.

"Rhodiolife has been a leading, premium form of Rhodiola for decades, with a reputation for sustainability and consistently high quality. Nektium has made moves in the last two years to up the bar on the value this ingredient offers product developers and consumers," said Devin Stagg, Chief Operating Officer for PLT Health Solution.

According to Devin Stagg, Chief Operating Officer for PLT Health Solutions, non-GMO verification for this Rhodiola rosea ingredient is part of the overall commitment to build trust with consumers and offer the ideal ingredient for consumer brands. "Rhodiolife has been a leading, premium form of Rhodiola for decades, with a reputation for sustainability and consistently high quality. Nektium has made moves in the last two years to up the bar on the value this ingredient offers product developers and consumers. We can point to significant sustainability achievements, regulatory compliance, traceability, enhanced delivery via water solubility and lab verified quality as some of these efforts," he said. "Our non-GMO verification with the non-GMO Project helps to underscore the clean label nature of this ingredient," he added.

Supporting a Premium Rhodiola Ingredient

According to Stagg, ingredient identity, traceability, transparency and consistency are the hallmarks of a premium ingredient in the nutraceuticals market today. "The Nektium ID Assessment program includes multiple identity tests on every batch of Rhodiolife, including macroscopic and sensorial analysis, development of chromatographic profiles, and independent DNA barcode analysis to ensure authenticity of the raw material. The material is then standardized to provide precise levels of key bioactive compounds, rosavins and salidroside. The resulting HPLC 'fingerprint' of the Rhodiolife extract is consistent from batch to batch and matches that of the native root. It is that kind of attention to detail that defines what a premium ingredient can be and is our commitment to our customers," Stagg said. "Authentication is especially important when adulteration is suspected. Recently, the American Botanical Council's Botanical Adulterants Prevention Program suggested that high demand for Rhodiola rosea has led to it being mixed or interchanged with other Rhodiola species before being exported from Asia," he added.

Building Trust with the Butterfly

The Non-GMO Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to building and preserving the non-GMO food supply. Its Product Verification Program (PVP) evaluates products for compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard. The Standard is a consensus-based document crafted with insight from a number of industry experts, reflecting a dynamic range of perspectives. The number of Non-GMO Project Verified products now exceeds 60,000. Today, Non-GMO Project verification is one of the fastest-growing labels in the retail sector. The global non-GMO food market is projected to grow from USD 623.96 billion in 2021 to USD 1,231.13 billion in 2028 growing at a CAGR of 10.20% during the 2021-2028 period (Fortune Business Insights). For more information on the Non-GMO Project, visit www.nongmoproject.org/.

