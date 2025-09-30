PLT Wants People to 'Feel the Science' at SupplySide Global 2025, Showcasing New Science, New Ingredients and New Ideas

Healthy Aging & Longevity, Cognitive Support, Active Nutrition and Weight Management Applications Highlight a Growing Portfolio of Experiential Solutions

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At SupplySide Global 2025, PLT Health Solutions will invite attendees to 'Feel the Science' by showcasing more than 30 proprietary, branded ingredients supporting over 20 health and wellness categories. The company will debut several 'new to SupplySide' ingredients as well as new clinical science. The company's booth will feature the popular PLT Experience Zone with a broad range of formulated samples in convenient formats such as gummies, powders, and RTDs.

Back by popular demand, PLT's Experience Zone returns to SupplySide Global-offering attendees a chance to feel the science in real time. Visitors can sample unique formulations designed to showcase fast-acting benefits in areas like physical and mental energy, mood, cognitive performance, sports recovery, and more. Each formula features one of PLT's growing lineup of clinically supported delivery-system friendly ingredients-built to deliver meaningful experiences consumers can feel.

Major health category initiatives will include Healthy Aging & Longevity, Active/Sports Nutrition, and Cognitive Health & Performance. Trending ingredients will include AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support, with data demonstrating fast joint comfort improvement and cartilage health support, Zembrin®Sceletium tortuosum that helps consumers achieve calm focus and alert serenity, and Vanizem®Aframomum melegueta extract that improves sleep and stress by enhancing anandamide, the "bliss molecule."

"Consumer experience is quickly becoming a defining factor in product success," said Steve Fink, Vice President of Marketing at PLT Health Solutions. "Efficacy is still at the heart of everything we do, but science has to connect with real-world consumer needs. Today's shoppers not only want clinically validated results, they also expect products that reflect their values, from clean sourcing and traceability to certifications they can trust. Just as importantly, they're seeking products that deliver results faster, and that are enjoyable to use. At SupplySide Global, we are inviting everyone to visit our booth, try our ingredients firsthand, and truly 'feel the science.'"

New Clinical Studies

New clinical studies will be on tap for Zynamite® S and Dynagenix® Muscle+Joint Formula. Zynamite S is a proprietary mango leaf extract standardized to ≥ 60% mangiferin. In multiple clinical studies, Zynamite has been shown to enhance mental energy and boost cognitive performance. In a new clinical study, Zynamite subjects saw a 9% improvement in mental processing speed, improvement in completing complex tasks and enhanced mood – often in as little as 30 minutes.

In a second clinical study, a 40 mg dose of Dynagenix was demonstrated to promote joint comfort and post-exercise muscle recovery, offering the ability to function at a higher level in less time.

The PLT Experience Zone

Back by popular demand, PLT's Experience Zone returns to SupplySide Global—offering attendees a chance to feel the science in real time. Visitors can sample unique formulations designed to showcase fast-acting benefits in areas like physical and mental energy, mood, cognitive performance, sports recovery, and more. Each formula features one of PLT's growing lineup of clinically supported delivery-system friendly ingredients—built to deliver meaningful experiences consumers can feel.

According to Fink, Vice President of Marketing for PLT, SupplySide Global is a time for great minds to come together to jointly innovate the next generation of consumer products. "SupplySide in Las Vegas is the premier destination for innovators in the supplements and functional food and beverage industries. At PLT, our goal to align all of our work and resources help companies in these markets to innovate faster and easier, "he said.

PLT will be at Booth #4855 at the show. The arrange a meeting at the show, visit www.plthealth.com.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

Media Contact:

Mark Falconer

Sciencewerks

407-412-9705

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Contact:

Steve Fink

PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

973-984-0900 x214

E-mail: [email protected]

