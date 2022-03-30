PLT Will Market J-Oil Mills' menatto™ Vitamin K2 (MK-7) in North America

The World's Most Researched Vitamin K2 is the Subject of Ten Human Clinical Trials

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced today that it will market menatto brand of Vitamin K2 (MK-7) manufactured by an edible oils producer J-Oil Mills (Tokyo, Japan) in North America for use in consumer products supporting cardiovascular health, bone health, and general health. menatto was developed in 1997, featuring the world's first fermentation technology to manufacture vitamin K2 from the traditional Japanese food natto. Since then, the ingredient has been the subject of ten human clinical trials covering bioavailability, bone health and cardiovascular health. This makes menatto the world's most researched Vitamin K2.

According to Sid Hulse, Vice President of Product Development for PLT Health Solutions, working with J-Oil Mills and menatto aligns with the company's mission to provide scientifically-supported health and wellness solutions to supplement, food and beverage consumer companies. "menatto is the world's premier source of Vitamin K2 – from the sustainable, clean-label manner in which it is produced, to the unparalleled clinical support package that allows us to explain its benefits and build trust with consumers," he said. "We're excited to be working with J-Oil Mills to help bring this ingredient to our broad customer base in the North American market," he added. PLT will be offering both oil and powdered forms of the ingredient.

A premium quality ingredient

menatto Vitamin K2 is menaquinone-7 (MK-7) manufactured by J-Oil Mills in the Shizuoka district of Japan. It is made via a natural fermentation process using a bacterial strain of Bacillus subtilis isolated from the traditional fermented Japanese food natto. Soy protein in the fermentation substrate has been removed in the process of refining Vitamin K2 oil, and it is therefore exempt from soy allergen declaration on the label.

There are two broad categories of Vitamin K used in supplements. Vitamin K1 (phylloquinone or phytonadione) is the form found in plants, such as leafy green vegetables. Vitamin K2 (menaquinone, such as MK-4 and MK-7) is found in animal and certain fermented foods. Menaquinones naturally have greater bioavailability. At least 50-60% of the circulating Vitamin K in the body is in the form of K2. The MK-7 form of vitamin K2 is the most bioavailable form of Vitamin K. This was established by research done specifically on J-Oil Mills' MK-7. Human clinical trials with menatto have demonstrated higher bioavailability than MK-4, and more than seven times the bioavailability of vitamin K1, making menatto the most bioavailable vitamin K commercially available. Another study demonstrated that menatto is bioavailable in diverse delivery systems.

A substantial body of science

menatto Vitamin K2 has been the subject of ten human clinical studies. Other MK-7 suppliers routinely cite the definitive research done on J-Oil Mills' MK-7.

Gold standard studies on menatto Vitamin K2 include:

A 3-year, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of post-menopausal women found that supplementing with low-dose menatto Vitamin K2 helped bind calcium to bones, supporting healthy bone mineral density.* menatto significantly improved vitamin K status compared to placebo and helped support bone mineral density (BMD) and bone strength.* (Knapen et al, 2013)

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of pre-pubescent children found that menatto vitamin K2 effectively raised blood levels of vitamin K2 compared to placebo and helped ensure the proper level of carboxylated osteocalcin, a protein that regulates healthy bone formation.* (van Summeren et al, 2009)

A 3-year, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of healthy post-menopausal women found that three years of supplementation with menatto supported healthy blood vessel elasticity by helping maintain the right type of matrix Gla protein in the blood vessel wall.* This action may support healthy blood flow, contributing to cardiovascular health.* (Knapen et al, 2015)

According to Hikaru Asari, Executive Expert, Food & Fine Materials Business Unit of J-Oil Mills, PLT Health Solutions is an ideal partner to expand the Vitamin K2 market in North America and bring menatto to a broader range of customers and applications. "PLT Health Solutions has been in the Vitamin K2 business for almost twenty years and was one of the companies that played a key role in building the North American market. Their commitment to scientifically-supported ingredient solutions aligns well with our philosophy at J-Oil Mills," he said

For more information, contact the company or visit the PLT website at www.plthealth.com/menatto.

About PLT Health Solutions

Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, USA, PLT Health Solutions is a trusted discoverer, developer, and marketer of high-quality, scientifically-supported ingredients that enhance health and functionality. As a leading ingredients innovator, PLT's global network of strategic partnerships provides unique access to impactful solutions. By delivering an unsurpassed mix of expertise, resources, and service, PLT is committed to helping both its strategic partners and valued customers grow.

