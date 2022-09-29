Plug and Play Alberta Announces 50 Startups for the Second Cohort of its Accelerator Programs

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Alberta has announced 50 startups for the second cohort of its industry-specific startup accelerator programs. The companies will participate in one of the following programs: Health, Sustainability, and Sector Agnostic.

Out of the 50 startups selected, 42% of companies are from Alberta, 70% are from Canada, and 30% are joining the program internationally from countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, and several other countries across the globe.

Plug and Play Alberta will host an Expo Day for this batch of startups on November 29-30, 2022.

The complete list of startups can be found on Plug and Play Alberta's website: Health , Sustainability , Sector Agnostic .

"The amount of positive impact a company can make is the barometer for success. Once again our partners and startups have shown us how effortlessly they can come together and produce newfound results that benefit the future of work, technology, and the Alberta economy. Seeing that spark take place between these connections is humbly rewarding," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO, Plug and Play Tech Center.

"The investments we make today in Plug and Play are helping to transform the innovation ecosystem and make Alberta a destination for innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology investment," says Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates.

Over the next three months, the chosen startups will have the opportunity to participate in networking events, workshops, mentor sessions, private dealflow sessions, and more to increase their chances of securing exclusive pilots, proof of concepts, new customers and investments. They will be fully immersed in Plug and Play's global network of over 50,000 startups, over 500 industry-leading corporate partners, and hundreds of venture capital firms and investors. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate in the programs.

Graduation for this batch of startups will commence at the end of November at Plug and Play Alberta's Fall EXPO, on November 29th and 30th, 2022. This event will be held in Banff, Alberta. Contact Plug and Play Alberta to reserve your attendance.

About Plug and Play Tech Center

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About Plug and Play Alberta

Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play Alberta is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program (Scaleup GAP) that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates. The consortium also includes the Ministry of Jobs, Economy, and Innovation, Edmonton Unlimited, and the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) who allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/alberta/

About Alberta Innovates

Alberta Innovates invests in research, innovation and entrepreneurship to drive provincial economic growth and diversity. We ignite the power of innovation through our work with researchers, industry and entrepreneurs to move Alberta to a lower-carbon future, promote the responsible use of land and water, and contribute to the improved health and well-being of Albertans. Alberta Innovates provides technical expertise, entrepreneurial advice and support, opportunities for partnerships, and funding to advance the best ideas. We support a broad range of research and innovation activity – from discovery to use. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do – bringing together bright minds and great ideas.

