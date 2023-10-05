Plug and Play Alberta Announces 73 Startups for Fall Cohort of Accelerator Programs

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Alberta has announced 73 startups for the Fall cohort of its industry-specific Digital Health, Sustainability, Food & Beverage, and Sector Agnostic startup accelerator programs.

Of the 73 startups selected, 27% of companies are from Alberta, 68% are from Canada, and 32% are joining the program internationally from countries such as the United States, Portugal, Argentina, and Australia.

The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: Digital Health , Sustainability , Sector Agnostic , Food & Beverage .

"In the past year, the collaborations between our cohort startups and the Plug and Play network have yielded substantial progress and advancements," said Lindsay Smylie, Director for Plug and Play Alberta. "We're thrilled to continue this success with the Fall 2023 cohort and foster the expansion of the tech community right here in Alberta."

"We're excited to watch these promising entrepreneurs participate in the fourth batch of Plug and Play Alberta," says Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates. "We know that startup companies who receive support and mentorship experience faster growth, greater longevity, and higher ceilings. In the coming weeks, this cohort will gain knowledge and skills that will lead to healthier, stronger, more vibrant companies to the benefit of their businesses and our province."

Throughout the next 12 weeks, the cohort will have the opportunity to participate in networking events, workshops, mentor sessions, and more to increase their chances of securing exclusive pilots, proof of concepts, new customers, and investments. They will be fully immersed in Plug and Play's global network of over 50,000 startups, 500+ industry-leading corporate partners, and hundreds of venture capital firms and investors. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate in the programs.

Graduation for this batch of startups will commence at the end of November at Plug and Play Alberta's Fall EXPOs on November 28th and 30th, 2023. The Sustainability and Food & Beverage EXPO will be held on November 28th in Calgary, Alberta. The Digital Health and Sector Agnostic EXPO will be held on November 30th in Edmonton, Alberta.

Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates . The consortium, which also includes the Government of Alberta , Edmonton Unlimited , the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund , and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) , allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. It's part of the Alberta government's goal to help create 20,000 jobs and increase technology firm revenue to $5 billion by 2030.

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

