Plug and Play Alberta Announces 73 Startups for Fall Cohort of Accelerator Programs

News provided by

Plug and Play

05 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Alberta has announced 73 startups for the Fall cohort of its industry-specific Digital Health, Sustainability, Food & Beverage, and Sector Agnostic startup accelerator programs.

Of the 73 startups selected, 27% of companies are from Alberta, 68% are from Canada, and 32% are joining the program internationally from countries such as the United States, Portugal, Argentina, and Australia.

The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: Digital Health, Sustainability, Sector Agnostic, Food & Beverage.

"In the past year, the collaborations between our cohort startups and the Plug and Play network have yielded substantial progress and advancements," said Lindsay Smylie, Director for Plug and Play Alberta. "We're thrilled to continue this success with the Fall 2023 cohort and foster the expansion of the tech community right here in Alberta."

"We're excited to watch these promising entrepreneurs participate in the fourth batch of Plug and Play Alberta," says Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates. "We know that startup companies who receive support and mentorship experience faster growth, greater longevity, and higher ceilings. In the coming weeks, this cohort will gain knowledge and skills that will lead to healthier, stronger, more vibrant companies to the benefit of their businesses and our province."

Throughout the next 12 weeks, the cohort will have the opportunity to participate in networking events, workshops, mentor sessions, and more to increase their chances of securing exclusive pilots, proof of concepts, new customers, and investments. They will be fully immersed in Plug and Play's global network of over 50,000 startups, 500+ industry-leading corporate partners, and hundreds of venture capital firms and investors. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate in the programs.

Graduation for this batch of startups will commence at the end of November at Plug and Play Alberta's Fall EXPOs on November 28th and 30th, 2023. The Sustainability and Food & Beverage EXPO will be held on November 28th in Calgary, Alberta. The Digital Health and Sector Agnostic EXPO will be held on November 30th in Edmonton, Alberta. 

Visit the Plug and Play Alberta website for more information.

About Plug and Play Alberta

Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates. The consortium, which also includes the Government of AlbertaEdmonton Unlimited, the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. It's part of the Alberta government's goal to help create 20,000 jobs and increase technology firm revenue to $5 billion by 2030.

About Plug and Play Tech Center

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Plug and Play Contacts

Lindsay Smylie
Director, Alberta
Plug and Play Tech Center
[email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play

Also from this source

Plug and Play Alberta Announces New Director and Dedicated Office in Edmonton

Plug and Play Unveils Groundbreaking Semiconductor Accelerator Program to Fuel Innovation at NeoCity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.