Plug and Play Alberta Collaborates With New Partner To Help Advance Energy Technology and Innovation

CALGARY, AB, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plug and Play Sustainability innovation platform is a powerful connector between the world's largest corporations and the most disruptive startups. This unique platform combines game-changing ideas from various industries and countries onto one unified platform to advance solutions that enhance environmental performance.

In a recent statement, Kevin Dahl, Director of Plug and Play Alberta, expressed his excitement in welcoming Canadian Natural to the sustainability program in Alberta: "By leveraging our sustainability platform's ecosystem of local and international startups, we aim to provide innovative solutions that can help advance technology and innovation goals and objectives."

Plug and Play first launched its sustainability program in California's Silicon Valley in 2019 and has since expanded to eight sustainability hubs worldwide. The program has accelerated more than 160 startups, facilitated 220 pilot projects and proof of concepts, and deployed $150 million in capital. The program's success is a testament to the power of collaboration between startups and corporations in driving innovation and progress.

Plug and Play's innovative approach to connecting startups with corporate partners has earned it a well-deserved reputation as a global leader in corporate innovation. As companies worldwide continue to seek ways to meet their sustainability goals, the Plug and Play Sustainability platform stands out as an essential tool for driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and creating meaningful change.

For more information on how startups can join the innovation platform, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/join

About Plug and Play Alberta

Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates. The consortium, which also includes the Government of Alberta, Edmonton Unlimited, the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. It's part of the Alberta government's goal to help create 20,000 jobs and increase technology firm revenue to $5 billion by 2030.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit pnptc.com.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa. With a balanced mix of synthetic crude oil (SCO), light crude oil, heavy crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and NGLs, Canadian Natural represents one of the strongest and most diversified asset portfolios of any independent energy producer in the world.

