Plug and Play Amsterdam Launches New Programs Focused on Smart Cities and Financial Services

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Plug and Play Amsterdam held a Soft Launch for their new Smart Cities and Financial Services programs last Wednesday at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, bringing in more than 80 attendees including six startups and over 30 corporate guests. Audience members had the pleasure of hearing from keynote speaker and Plug and Play Board Member Seena Amidi as well as six startup pitches encompassing industry solutions from Supply Chain and Logistics to Retail and Digital Identity.

"Bringing global startups to Europe fosters not only the global footprint of innovation from other places of the world but also generates important competition within the local ecosystems," said Magdalena Ramada, Innovation leader at Willis Tower Watson.

With innovative corporate leaders from companies like ING, ABN Amro, Royal Bam, KPN, Visa and more attending the Soft Launch, Amsterdam has emerged as a robust ecosystem for Plug and Play to launch new innovation programs. The new Financial Services program will bring together aspects from their Fintech, Insurtech, and Digital Identity programs. Financial Services will accelerate innovation for providers by building an innovation platform for industry changemakers. Smart Cities brings together industries such as Real Estate, Sustainability, and Mobility to push innovation within cities across the world. Plug and Play Amsterdam hopes to bring on more partners in the new year and continue to grow their ecosystem here.

"Corporations are experts in their field and Plug and Play has connections with the best startups in each industry. Partners in our ecosystem are able to easily find new solutions to their business challenges so that they can focus on what they know best," commented Seena Amidi, Board Member at Plug and Play.

