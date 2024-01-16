Plug and Play and Visa Select 21 Diverse Founders to Participate in Inclusive Fintech Accelerator

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's largest global innovation platform, and Visa announced today the selection of 21 cutting-edge startups to participate in the Visa Inclusive Fintech Accelerator. The diverse cohort of startups will reshape the landscape of financial technology, bringing inclusivity and innovation to the forefront.

Plug and Play and Visa launched the Inclusive Fintech Accelerator last year. The program aims to foster diversity and inclusivity in the fintech sector by supporting and empowering diverse founders.

"We are excited to welcome these 21 exceptional startups into the Visa Inclusive Fintech Accelerator program," said Dominique Reese, Head of DE&I and Social Impact at Plug and Play. "This cohort reflects the diverse and dynamic nature of the fintech industry, and we believe their innovative solutions will contribute significantly to the evolution of financial services."

The selected startups represent a variety of fintech solutions spanning across money movement, consumer banking and lending, social and creators, and more. The cohort was chosen through a rigorous selection process considering factors, including market potential, technological innovation, and the ability to drive a positive impact in the fintech ecosystem.

Throughout the accelerator program, each startup will receive a customized curriculum and have the opportunity to collaborate with industry experts, mentors, and potential investors. This cohort will be graduating at Plug and Play's Silicon Valley Summit in June 2024.

