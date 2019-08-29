Plug and Play Announces Its First Government Partnership in Germany

FLENSBURG, Germany, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, as part of a recently established partnership with the Northern German region of Schleswig-Holstein, is selecting three startups to come to Silicon Valley for the International Acceleration Program, starting September 30th.

Early stage companies from Flensburg, Kiel and other nearby cities, are currently participating in a Startupcamp (August 26th-30th) during which Plug and Play is co-leading a workshop, providing feedback and mentorship. The final selection of participating startups will take place this Friday, August 30th, in the WiREG Technology Center in Flensburg.

Three additional startups, "Orthodrone", "Travelsation" and "Instruments of Things" have previously been selected by Plug and Play and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Transport, Employment, Technology and Tourism of Schleswig-Holstein, on August 12th this year.

All six winners will participate in a three-month Accelerator Program in Silicon Valley. The program provides mentorship support, workshops, and connection to Plug and Play's network of 300+ large corporations, 180 VCs, startups and additional service partners.

It is the first partnership between Plug and Play and a German government partner. Graduation of the Schleswig-Holstein startups will take place mid-December.

