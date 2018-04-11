Plug and Play Cleveland Makes First Investment

The funding was part of a $10 million Series A funding round led by General Catalyst. This investment comes just 10 months after LionBird Ventures lead the $2.5 million seed round with participation from Cleveland-based North Coast Angel Fund and Techstars.

"Innovation isn't limited to Silicon Valley. Plug and Play Cleveland is excited to work with Remesh to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence in business intelligence and market research," said Plug and Play Director of Health Investments, Neda Amidi. "Remesh has had solid Cleveland-based funding support that created an opportunity for Plug and Play to participate in the next level."

"Attracting world class partners like General Catalyst and Plug and Play is a testament to the great team that Remesh has assembled," said North Coast Angel Fund's Managing Director, Todd Federman. "Plug and Play will provide Remesh with a huge boost by creating exposure to the global corporate community."

Founded in Cleveland in July 2013, Remesh is a graduate of the Barclay Accelerator powered by Techstars and a 2014 graduate of the Cleveland-based Flashstarts accelerator, also an early investor in the company.

"Plug and Play has existing corporate relationships and valuable networks that would have taken us years to develop," said Andrew Konya, CEO of Remesh. "Through Plug and Play's timely and expeditious investment, we now have access to a network that will enhance how we help customers quickly and accurately make decisions with far reaching impact."

