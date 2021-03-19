Plug and Play Collaborates with Finastra to Expand FusionFabric.cloud Platform for Open Innovation

LONDON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play today announced a collaboration with Finastra, one of the world's largest global financial technology providers, to help expand its FusionFabric.cloud platform for open innovation. Plug and Play will support Finastra with the ultimate goal of bringing more fintechs to the platform to bring the latest innovations to the industry.

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses, and communities. It is supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, and delivers technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks.

The collaboration will see Plug and Play Fintech sourcing and onboarding relevant startups from across the globe so that they can create apps by consuming Finastra's open APIs and data sets, which are available on the FusionFabric.cloud platform.

Philip Taliaferro, Head of Partner and Fintech Ecosystem at Finastra said, "Finastra is committed to creating a truly open ecosystem for building, deploying, and consuming financial services technology. We are excited to work with Plug and Play to accelerate the pace at which we are bringing new and innovative solutions onto our FusionFabric.cloud open development platform."

Finastra will be a great asset to have as Plug and Play aims to facilitate collaborations with large financial institutions and fintechs. Finastra will provide the platform and APIs needed, while Plug and Play will provide the best and most innovative startups across multiple business lines to create an impactful synergy.

"We are excited to work with Finastra to support its expansion of FusionFabric.cloud. The move enables us to provide innovative new ways for our startups to create new products and use APIs," said Fernando Zornig, Director at Plug and Play Fintech.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 500 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com.

