Plug and Play Collaborates with Suncor to Accelerate Sustainable Energy Technology and Digital Transformation

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, a leading innovation platform, has announced a new relationship with Suncor, the first corporate to join the Plug and Play Sustainability program in Alberta, Canada. The relationship between both entities is designed to advance sustainable energy technology and adoption across the country.

Suncor will work closely with Plug and Play to identify industry-leading startups that are driving innovation in sustainable energy. Through this platform, Suncor will engage with startups and scaleups to solve industry challenges, drive efficiency improvements, and advance digital transformation.

Plug and Play's Sustainability innovation platform is a powerful tool for connecting the world's largest corporations with the most innovative startups. By bringing together game-changing ideas from different industries and countries, Plug and Play is empowering innovators to tackle some of the greatest environmental challenges that our society faces today. The platform was first launched in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2019, and it has since expanded to eight sustainability hubs worldwide. To date, the platform has accelerated over 160 startups, facilitated 220 pilot projects and proof of concepts, and deployed $150 million in capital, driving meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future.

"The energy industry's future is undergoing a remarkable transformation, which demands a novel approach to traditional processes," said Lindsay Smylie, Director for Plug and Play Alberta. "We are delighted to have Suncor join us to identify solutions that can help transform the industry."

Suncor has been an active participant in Plug and Play Alberta's sustainability startup accelerator program since 2022. With a deep commitment to innovation and sustainability, Suncor has been providing valuable guidance to participating startups, helping them to refine their technologies and scale their businesses. For startups interested in working with Suncor through the innovation platform, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/join for more information.

About Plug and Play Alberta

Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates. The consortium, which also includes Alberta Technology and Innovation, Edmonton Unlimited, the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. It's part of the Alberta government's goal to help create 20,000 jobs and increase technology firm revenue to $5 billion by 2030.

About Plug and Play Tech Center

Plug and Play is a leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit pnptc.com.

