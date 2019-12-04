Plug and Play Japan has selected 94 domestic/overseas startups for its Winter/Spring 2020 Batch
Dec 04, 2019, 20:00 ET
TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Japan KK (Japan office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Phillip Vincent, Hereinafter called; Plug and Play Japan) has selected 94 startups in six verticals (IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail and Hardtech & Health ) with 36 large domestic corporate companies for the Winter/Spring 2020 Batch acceleration program, which will be carried out from December 2019 to March 2020.
This Winter/Spring 2020 Batch will include startups accepted in Plug and Play's new program in Kyoto focused on Hardtech & Health.
The ratio of domestic / overseas startups selected this batch was 52% in Japan (49 companies) and 48% overseas (45 companies).
In their Summer/Fall 2019 Batch program that took place from June-September 2019, 31 major domestic companies participated as official partners in five verticals (IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, and Brand & Retail). At the same time, Plug and Play Japan supported 69 startups domestically and overseas.
At this year's Japan Summit, held at the Toranomon Hills Forum on September 18th and 19th, 61 selected startups shared their experiences from the program. 2,004 attendees were present at the two day event.
Plug and Play Japan will hold its Winter/Spring 2020 Summit on March 5th (Thu) and 6th (Fri) in Tokyo. On March 17th (Tue) in Kyoto the new partners and startups will discuss the highlights from the first program.
About Plug and Play
Plug and Play supported more than 560 startups in its US Headquarters and 1,100+ startups around the world with 222 investments made through its acceleration programs in 2018. It currently has 750 active portfolio companies including Guardant Health, Honey, Soundhound, Zoosk, and more. Successful portfolio exits include Dropbox ($11 billion valuation at IPO), PayPal (acquired by Ebay), Vudu (acquired by Walmart), Danger and Powerset (acquired by Microsoft), Lending Club ($9 billion valuation at IPO), and most recently Guardant Health ($1.6 billion valuation at IPO).
|
Corporate overview
|
Name
|
Plug and Play Japan KK
|
Address
|
150-0043 Shibuya Dogenzaka Tokyu building 2F, 1-8-10, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
|
Representative
|
Phillip Vincent
|
URL
|
http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/
|
Establishment
|
July 14th, 2017
[ Inquiry regarding this Press Release ]
Plug and Play Japan KK
Person in charge: Fujimoto
TEL : 080-1326-9802 / Mail : ayumi@pnptc.com
SOURCE Plug and Play
Share this article