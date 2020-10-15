Plug and Play Japan hosts their Fall Summit 2020.

Since the event was conducted online and required real-time startup participation, including Q&A sessions, it was conducted in one day with one theme per day, taking into account all time zones in North America, Asia, and Europe. In addition to startup pitches, there were panel discussions by corporate partners and sessions by special guests.

At the event, Plug and Play Japan announced 26 awards for startups and corporate partners. Award winners are listed below.

[ EXPO Winner ]

The startups that earned the largest number of votes from the audience received an award.

Day 1 Brand & Retail North America Session Award Winner AlikeAudience, Inc. https://alikeaudience.com HQ: California, United States CEO: Bosco Lam Audience Intelligence Platform specialized in consumer behavioral analytics Japan Session Award Winner HARTi Inc. https://harti.tokyo HQ: Minato, Tokyo CEO: Yuya Yoshida Producing public spaces such as commercial spaces, medical care facilities, and offices using contemporary art APAC/EU Session Award Winner Emotion Research LAB http://emotionresearchlab.com/ HQ: Valencia, Spain CEO: Maria Pocovi Analysing more than 100 types of human emotions via pictures or video in real time

Day 2 IoT North America Session Award Winner GBatteries Energy Canada Inc. http://www.gbatteries.com/ HQ: Ottawa, Canada CEO: Kostya Khomutov Developed an ultra-fast charging of lithium batteries without compromising battery life Japan Session Award Winner ACES, Inc. https://acesinc.co.jp/ HQ: Bunkyo, Tokyo CEO: Koichiro Tamura Matsuo Lab AI Startup providing behaviour analysis services that utilizes image sensing algorithm APAC/EU Session Award Winner Marvelmind Robotics https://marvelmind.com/ HQ: California, United States CEO: Maxim Tretyakov Provides precise±2cm indoor positioning and navigation for autonomous robots, drones and humans

Day 3 Insurtech Shift Technology SAS http://www.shift-technology.com/ HQ: Paris, France CEO: Jeremy Jawish Reinventing insurance claims processing and fraud detection with Artificial Intelligence KUDO, Inc., https://kudoway.com HQ: New York, United States CEO: Fardad Zabetian Multilingual video conferencing and live events solution for businesses emol inc. http://emol.jp/ HQ: Taito, Tokyo CEO: Saori Chikami Mental improvement program that visualizes the health and wellness of the workplace IB, Inc. https://www.hokenbo-ib.com HQ: Shibuya, Tokyo CEO: Kenta Itoh Insurance policy management app that aims to eliminate incomplete billings of insurances

Day 4 Mobility North America Session Award Winner AutoX Technologies, Inc. https://autox.ai/ HQ: California, United States CEO: Jianxiong Xiao Development of autonomous vehicles. Provision of AI drivers that enable to transport anyone, people or goods, safely and efficiently APAC Session Award Winner Relectrify Pty Ltd. http://relectrify.com HQ: Melbourne, Australia CEO: Valentin Muenzel Development of technology to extend the life of battery storage systems Japan Session Award Winner LOZI Inc. http://www.lozi.jp HQ: Nagoya, Aichi CEO: Shigeo Watanabe Development of logistics solution that utilizes smart barcodes Europe Session Award Winner TANGI0 LTD. http://www.tg0.co.uk/ HQ: London, United Kingdom CEO: Ming Kong Development of material that senses human contact without an electronic sensor

Day 5 Fintech US/Canada Session Award Winner Beacon Platform K.K. https://www.beacon.io/ HQ: New York, United States CEO: Kirat Singh Financial technology company that delivers a cloud-based, end-to-end development and production platform Japan Session Award Winner Loglass Inc. https://loglass.jp/ HQ: Shinagawa, Tokyo CEO: Tomoya Fukawa Developed the next generation business management cloud "Loglass" APAC/EU/Middle East Session Award Winner Mostly AI Solutions MP GmbH https://mostly.ai/ HQ: Vienna, Austria CEO: Michael Platzer Utilizes an AI privacy preserving technology for unlocking and protecting privacy sensitive data

Day 6 Hardtech & Health Cyclops Medtech Pte. Ltd. http://www.cyclopsmedtech.com HQ: Bangalore, India CEO: Srinivas Dorasala Eye-tracking technology for diagnosing and treating neurological and vestibular diseases Varinos Inc. https://www.varinos.com/ HQ: Shinagawa, Tokyo CEO: Yoshiyuki Sakuraba Clinical genome testing for infertility treatment using next generation sequencer

[ Ecosystem Builder Award ]

Ecosystem Builder Awards were given to the most dedicated Champions, people who have devoted themselves to engage with Plug and Play's innovation ecosystem and bring new technologies into their companies.

Mitsui Knowledge Industry Mr. Yoshiteru Nakao

[ Startup Friendly Award ]

Startup Friendly Awards were given to the following partners in honor of being friendly to startups in the process of their meetings/collaborative projects. Award winners were selected based on the votes from the selected startups during the Summer/Fall 2020 Batch program.

Day 1 - Brand & Retail Coca-Cola (Japan) Company Day 2 - IoT KYOCERA Corporation Day 3 - Insurtech Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Day 4 - Mobility Tokyo Marine Nichido Day 5 - Fintech MUFG Day 6 - Hardtech & Health SHIMADZU CORPORATION

The next batch program, Winter/Spring 2021, will kick off in December 2020, which will include their newest program in Osaka, focused on Smart Cities.

