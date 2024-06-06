Plug and Play Japan Selects 68 Startups for its Summer/Fall 2024 Batch Accelerator Program

TOKYO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovation platform, Plug and Play Japan KK (Japan office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Phillip Vincent, Hereinafter "Plug and Play Japan") has selected 68 startups from Japan and overseas for the Summer/Fall 2024 Batch accelerator program, which will be carried out from June 2024 to September 2024.

The ratio of startups selected in this batch was 50% from Japan (34 startups) and 50% overseas (34 startups). Geographical breakdown for selected overseas startups include 17 from North America, 12 from Europe, 4 from Asia (excluding Japan), and 1 from the Middle East.

Plug and Play Japan provides accelerator programs to accelerate innovation by connecting Plug and Play Japan's corporate partners with Japanese and international startups. Through these programs, corporate partners will connect with participating startups with technologies and services that could accelerate their innovation activities. For startups, they will have the opportunity to collaborate with a wide range of major corporations.

For information about the selected startups in the participating verticals, please refer to the corresponding links:

During the program, the chosen startups will have full access to various events and seminars that assist their business development such as:

Business matching meetings

Networking

Mentoring sessions

Workshops and more

About Plug and Play Japan

Plug and Play Japan is the Japanese branch of the world's leading accelerator/venture capital. We are a global innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, 40+ leading companies of each sector participate in our programs as official corporate partners. Our major expertises are "support corporate partners creating innovation", "cross-industrial accelerator programs", "startup investment" and "support overseas business expansion of startups with the Japanese government", making the best use of our extensive global network. Plug and Play Japan supports the co-creation and collaboration between Japanese/international startups with innovative technology/ideas and industry-leading corporations enabling them to generate innovation.

About the Accelerator Program in Plug and Play Japan

