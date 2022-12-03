Plug and Play Japan Selects 74 startups for its Winter/Spring 2023 Batch Accelerator Program

TOYKO, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovation platform, Plug and Play Japan KK (Japan office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Phillip Vincent, Hereinafter "Plug and Play Japan") has selected 74 startups from Japan and overseas for the Winter/Spring 2023 Batch accelerator program which will be carried out from December 2022 to March 2023.

The ratio of startups selected in this batch was 55% from Japan (41 startups) and 45% from overseas (33 startups), which includes a multitude of countries, such as the United States, Canada, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and more.

Plug and Play Japan's Winter/Spring 2023 Batch Accelerator Program

During the program, the chosen startups will have full access to various events and seminars that assist their business development such as:

Business matching meetings

Networking

Mentoring sessions

Workshops and more

There is no equity requirement for startups to participate. At the end of the program, all selected startups will present their accomplishments at Plug and Play Japan's Summit (also known as Demo Day) in Tokyo and Kyoto on the following schedule.

*More details for the Japan Summit -Winter/Spring 2023 Batch will be updated on our website.

Tokyo Summit: March 1-3, 2023 , JST (Programs: Fintech, Insurtech "ITC Japan Roadshow feat Plug and Play Japan Insurtech EXPO" , Mobility, Energy, Food & Beverage, Smart Cities）

, JST (Programs: Fintech, Insurtech , Mobility, Energy, Food & Beverage, Smart Cities） Kyoto Summit: March 8, 2023 , JST (Programs: Health and New Materials）

About Plug and Play Japan

Plug and Play Japan is the world's leading accelerator/venture capital. We are a global innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, 45+ leading companies of each sector participate in our programs as official corporate partners. Our major expertise is "supporting corporate partners creating innovation," "cross-industrial accelerator programs," and "startup investment," making the best use of our extensive global network. Plug and Play Japan supports the co-creation and collaboration between Japanese/international startups with innovative technology/ideas and industry-leading corporations, enabling them to generate innovation.

About the Accelerator Program in Plug and Play Japan

Plug and Play Japan provides accelerator programs to accelerate innovation by connecting Plug and Play Japan's corporate partners with Japanese and international startups. Through these programs, corporate partners can connect with participating startups with technologies and services that could accelerate their innovation activities. For startups, they have the opportunity to collaborate with a wide range of major corporations.

Summit (so-called Demo Day) is the final step of the accelerator program, where startups give pitches outlining their results from the program. It's a great opportunity to get the latest updates on innovative technologies, meet cutting-edge startups, and develop new business partnerships.

