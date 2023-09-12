Plug and Play Launches Internal Inclusive Fintech Accelerator Supported by Visa to Advance Diverse Founders in Fintech

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's largest global innovation platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to launch an Inclusive Fintech Accelerator. The program aims to foster diversity and inclusivity in the fintech sector by supporting and empowering diverse founders. The application process for the accelerator is currently open and will close on September 29, 2023. To apply to the accelerator, please visit the Plug and Play DRIVE website here .

Plug and Play has a commitment to promoting innovation and cultivating a diverse ecosystem through its recently launched DRIVE initiative. DRIVE (Diversity, Respect, Inclusion, Visibility, and Equity) is designed to develop, assist, and provide better access to funding for diverse founders, and educate our broader ecosystem on the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion and how it fuels innovation. The success of this initiative will be achieved through a community-centric approach bringing together all stakeholders needed to build a thriving ecosystem for diverse founders and communities nationwide. This framework allows innovation to work as a great equalizer.

Through this partnership with Visa, the Inclusive Fintech Accelerator aims to provide an inclusive platform that addresses the unique challenges faced by diverse founders in the tech industry. The Inclusive Fintech Accelerator will offer selected founders access to strategic guidance to help grow their business, Visa products/APIs/insights, preferential review for Visa Fast Track, mentorship, customized support from industry experts, networking opportunities from Plug and Play's ecosystem, and customized programming. Participants will be able to collaborate closely with Visa executives, tapping into their deep knowledge of the payments and financial technology sectors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Visa to launch this internal Inclusive Fintech Accelerator," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "By combining our resources, expertise, and global networks, we can create an environment that fosters the growth and success of diverse founders in the tech industry. We believe diversity drives innovation, and this accelerator is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive ecosystem worldwide."

"At Visa, we believe that diversity drives innovation and progress. And that by uplifting diverse founders, the communities we live and work in can better thrive," said Marie Elise Drogo, SVP Head of Global Fintech Partnerships, Visa. "We are excited to partner with Plug and Play to launch the Inclusive Fintech Accelerator to support and uplift diverse founders."

Founders from diverse groups in North America, including but not limited to women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, are encouraged to apply. More information about the application process, eligibility criteria, and program details will be available on the Plug and Play website.

The accelerator program will run for a total of eight months and will culminate in Silicon Valley at Plug and Play's bi-annual summit in June 2024.

