Plug and Play Launches New Office in Arizona with the Arizona Commerce Authority

PHOENIX, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play announces its expansion in Phoenix, Arizona to start a new location with the Arizona Commerce Authority, or ACA. This partnership will reach multiple industries over the next few years. Their first focus will be advanced manufacturing, followed by sustainability and health in the following months. On April 5th, Plug and Play will host a launch event for this new office, where 10-20 startups will also be selected for Plug and Play Arizona's inaugural batch.

"There are only a few special places in the world where key stakeholders such as governmental entities, local entrepreneurs and VCs, and business or university leaders welcome you with open arms. Everyone I've encountered in Arizona has been incredibly supportive and motivated to create the most business-friendly community possible," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "I'm incredibly excited to launch Plug and Play Arizona and help accelerate the next generation of entrepreneurs in the Grand Canyon State."

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform that runs programs in over 50 locations worldwide. This office in Arizona will bring together stakeholders around the state who want to bring innovation to the forefront of their business. Plug and Play will work with program partners to find the startups most relevant to solving problems in a specific industry. The first program will focus on advanced manufacturing and include topics surrounding the supply chain, mobility, and IoT.

Plug and Play chose Arizona for its newest location due to its robust startup community, leading companies across targeted industries, and close collaboration among startups, industry, government, and education that fosters innovation and future growth.

"Arizona is thrilled to facilitate this groundbreaking partnership with global technology leader Plug and Play," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "Plug and Play sets the standard for accelerating innovation and collaboration, finding the next generation of breakthrough technology. Their new office in Arizona will be a powerful force connecting promising startups with leading industry companies to create deep social and societal impact."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Plug and Play to take Arizona's startup ecosystem to the next level," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "Plug and Play's Arizona office will be a catalyst for innovation in key target industries like advanced manufacturing, supply chain, sustainability, and more. We are so thankful to Saeed Amidi and the entire Plug and Play team for making this premier partnership possible, and we can't wait for the promising collaborations ahead."

Startups selected in this first batch will undergo a three-month program and complete a curriculum focused on business development, strategic growth, and networking. Alongside the ACA, Plug and Play will support these startups with connections to their ecosystem and potential capital.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit pnptc.com

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter at @azcommerce .

